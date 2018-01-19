Sharing is caring! Facebook

The US astronaut Jeanette Epps has been removed from her upcoming mission to the International Space Station (ISS) just months before launch.

Dr Epps was to have been the first African-American astronaut assigned to the space station crew.

She would have flown aboard a Russian Soyuz flight in June but is being replaced by another astronaut.

Nasa has not given a reason for withdrawing her but says she will be considered for future missions.

Jeanette Epps, born in Syracuse, completed a doctorate in aerospace engineering in 2000. After graduating, she worked in a laboratory for two years before being recruited by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

She worked as a technical intelligence officer for seven years before being selected as a member of Nasa’s 2009 astronaut class. Her time with the CIA included deployments to Iraq.

Source:http://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-42747272

