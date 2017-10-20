Sharing is caring! Facebook

Mickey Leland Humanitarian Award Recipient

For 99 years, the Houston NAACP has served as a vital thread in the quilt of social justice in the Houston area. Because of the consistent and effective work, it is considered a premier branch of the National Association for The Advancement of Colored People. Annually, the Houston NAACP hosts the Freedom Fund Advocacy & Awards Gala to commemorate our progress and to fuel the work as we confront the challenges ahead of us.

Following the tragic and sudden loss of our beloved friend, Congressman Mickey Leland, the Houston NAACP elected to memorialize his memory, thus, establishing the Mickey Leland Humanitarian Award, the highest tribute we bestow on worthy citizens. This year, the Houston NAACP will honor the Honorable Mayor of the City of Houston, Sylvester Turner with the coveted Mickey Leland Humanitarian Award.

For over 30 years, as a professional and public servant, Mayor Turner has been a community catalyst for progressive change. As a state legislator, he fought for progress in public education, criminal justice reform, for small and minority owned businesses, for criminal justice reform and for women’s rights including, equal pay for equal work. Remembering his roots, Mayor Turner has always fought to improve conditions for the poor. He also continues the legacy of Mickey Leland by being a bridge builder and by elevating Houston’s rich cultural and ethnic diversity. For these reasons, The Honorable Sylvester Turner will receive the Mickey Leland Humanitarian Award during this year’s advocacy gala on Friday, October 27th at the Marriott Marquis Houston located at 1777 Walker Street * Houston, TX 77010. (Reception and Silent Auction begin at 6pm * Program and Dinner begin at 7pm)

Dinner sponsorship begins at $1,500 (for a table of ten) with color advertisements beginning at $2,500. Table sponsors for most levels will be listed in the event materials and donors contributing $10,000 or more will be recognized in the NAACP Houston Alert (Monthly & Quarterly Publications) which are disseminated to thousands of members locally, statewide and nationally. For more information, please contact Yolanda Smith, Executive Director at 713.526.3389 or freedom@naacphouston.org or visit: www.naacphouston.org.

