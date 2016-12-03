My Experience at the Cinderella Performance

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Desiree Johson, BTW Student

The Booker T. Washington Oceanettes, Silk Waves, and Leadership Academy members were invited to a Cinderella performance starring Misty Copeland on November 11, 2016. This performance was held the Hobby Center in downtown Houston. As soon as we walked into the facility, I knew we were in for an amazing performance. As we stood in the lobby, pictures were being taken and words were being exchanged that had a tone of sure excitement. After receiving our tickets, we headed upstairs not knowing what great things we were about to see. We took our seats along with one hundred other people and waited for show time. While we were waiting, we met a lot of people who attended various colleges. They talked to us about what we should prepare for in our near future. Soon, the music started to play. It was time for the show! The curtains opened and everyone was in place. Now if you ever seen Cinderella how unmistakable her bleak plight was at the start of the fable. The dancers seemed to float across the stage in the elaborate costumes illuminated even more by the grand stage and theatrical lights. The stepsisters were decked in flared green dresses and Cinderella herself was downtrodden but fabulously portrayed was dressed in pink. The sight was simply beautiful. I worried at the thought of understanding a ballet that had no dialogue. How would I understand what was going on? I thought. In reality, it was light actually reading the story straight from my childhood book. It was surprisingly easily to understandable and relatable. The stepsisters started their performance with their toes pointed in an angle to the ground, which was very appealing to me. They started to do turns and leaps across the floor along with another character, the step mother. Again, who could have predicted that throughout all of the on stage movement, I could tell what going on. I was surprised and impressed at the same time.

Every move showed a part of the story. The leaps and turns were gracefully done and the show was absolutely flawless. The diversity of the cast also made an impression on me. It was refreshing to see more people of color in such a predominantly white genre of dance. This performance was truly an eye opener for me. It showed me that I could do anything I set my mind to do. Misty Copeland is an amazing African American woman who was the star of the show. She is also a great ballet dancer and one of the best contemporary African American ballet dancers in the country. After talking to a few of my peers after the show on what their opinions were, most of the answers were similar. Most, agreed that it was uplifting seeing an African American woman being the lead in a ballet performance. They felt that this performance broadened their minds to strive for better in their lives. Most said that it was an amazing performance it was synchronized and the telling of the story was very understandable. I felt that this was a big opportunity for my peers and me for us to see this live was a wonderful experience that we will never forget.

