MY BROTHER’S KEEPER ALLIANCE ANNOUNCES BRODERICK JOHNSON AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

(Washington, D.C.) – My Brother’s Keeper Alliance (MBK Alliance), an independent nonpartisan 501(c)(3) dedicated to creating pathways to success for boys and young men of color, announced today that former Obama Administration official Broderick D. Johnson has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors effective yesterday, Tuesday, January 31, 2017. As Chairman, Johnson will be responsible for leading the vision and mission of the organization, alongside the organization’s executive officers and Board.

Blair Taylor, MBK Alliance CEO, stated that the Board unanimously supported Johnson thanks to his consistently strong leadership, passion and dedication to the organization’s mission. “We are thrilled that Broderick will be taking on the vital role as the Chair of the Board of Directors for My Brother’s Keeper Alliance. Since the inception of My Brother’s Keeper, he has been dedicated to the vision that every young person deserves an equal opportunity to achieve success and prosperity. The Board, executive team and I are thankful to Joe Echevarria for his leadership over the course of the last two years. We look forward to his continued service and impactful work,” said Taylor.

Most recently, Johnson served in the Obama Administration as Assistant to the President and Cabinet Secretary. He also served as Chair of the My Brother’s Keeper Task Force since its inception in February 2014. Before joining the Obama Administration, Johnson was partner and co-founder of the strategic consulting firm the Collins Johnson Group. Immediately before that, he was a partner in the international law firm Bryan Cave, and he has served in numerous other senior positions in the private and public sectors. Johnson also occasionally serves as a visiting professor at his alma mater, the University of Michigan Law School.

“Broderick was instrumental in the formation and implementation of President Obama’s vision of the My Brother’s Keeper initiative, and he has been a friend and supporter of MBK Alliance as it has developed into the organization it has become today – a convener of partners across the country committed to ensuring boys and men of color have real opportunities to succeed. I look forward to working with him and the rest of the Board to ensure this vision is realized,” said Taylor.

“Broderick is a proven leader with bold vision who has worked tirelessly to ensure boys and young men of color are empowered with the tools they need to reach their full potential,” said Marcelo Claure, Sprint CEO and MBK Alliance Board Treasurer. “The Board is excited to work together, under Broderick’s headship, to continue to unlock the leadership potential of the next generation. We are committed to advancing strong communities, through providing access to education, technology and opportunity for all youth.”

“I am honored to lead MBK Alliance’s Board of Directors. My appointment bears witness to the strength of the aligned mission and evolution between the White House MBK initiative and MBK Alliance. President Obama looked forward to these developments when he spoke to the nation at the launch of MBK Alliance in May 2015,” said Johnson.

“Through our joint efforts over the past 20 months, I’ve already seen the impact MBK Alliance is having on youth in communities across the country, and I am eager to continue work with Blair, the Board and our nation’s communities to ensure the organization fulfills its mission,” Johnson added.

Johnson succeeds Joe Echevarria, who has served as Chair since May 2015. During his tenure, in collaboration with White House, more than 250 communities in all 50 states have signed on to the “My Brother’s Keeper Community Challenge.” MBK Challenge Communities have adopted innovative approaches and strengthened supports that build ladders of opportunity for boys and men of color.

“It has been one of the great honors of my life to have served as Chairman of MBK Alliance. As someone who grew up in the South Bronx, I believe that anyone, no matter their circumstances, with the right support and opportunities, can achieve the American Dream,” said Echevarria. “I was proud to help launch this organization and I look forward to all that it will achieve under Blair and Broderick’s leadership.”

ABOUT MBK ALLIANCE

My Brother’s Keeper Alliance (MBK Alliance) is an independent, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) born out of President Obama’s call to action to ensure all of our nation’s boys and young men of color (BYMOC) have equal opportunity to live up to their full potential. In order to improve life outcomes, MBK Alliance works to elevate the voices of our nation’s BYMOC and unite business, philanthropy, nonprofit, government, community leaders, and youth to impact lasting social change. This collaborative, cross-sectoral movement led by MBK Alliance helps break down barriers that BYMOC disproportionately face and creates pathways to promising futures. For more information visit, mbkalliance.org or @MBK_Alliance.

