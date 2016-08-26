Museum Opens With 12 Inaugural Exhibitions

Sharing is caring! Facebook

BY: DARWIN CAMPBELL

Washington, D.C. – When the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) museum was established in 2003, it had not a single artifact, no site in Washington, D.C., no architect and a handful of staff.

On Sept. 24, the visions and dreams will become reality as the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) will open its doors with celebrations and a dedication ceremony with President Barack Obama.

Among other dignitaries attending will be Rep. John Lewis, President and Mrs. George W. Bush, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Smithsonian Secretary David Skorton and Lonnie Bunch, founding director of the museum. Following the Presidents speech, there will be celebratory fanfare and a city-wide bell ringing.

The architecturally striking museum has a prime location on the National Mall at the corner of Constitution Avenue and 14th Street, across from the Washington Monument.

“This joyous day was born out of a century of fitful and frustrated efforts to commemorate African American history in the nation’s capital,” said Bunch. “Now at last the National Museum of African American History and Culture is open for every American and the world to better understand the African American journey and how it shaped America. Today’s historic dedication honors the dreams of many generations and thousands of people who have worked so hard and sacrificed so much to make this dream a reality. If we’ve done our job right, I trust the museum will be place for all Americans to ponder, reflect, learn, rejoice, collaborate and, ultimately, draw sustenance and inspiration from the lessons of history to make America better.”

When it opens this month, The museum will have 12 inaugural exhibitions grouped around three main themes: history, community and culture and include an exhibit about the museum’s evolution called “A Century in the Making.” The 400,000-square-foot museum also houses an education and technology center on the second floor, the Sweet Home Café, a museum store, the Oprah Winfrey Theater, a welcome center and orientation theater, and a contemplative court.

The museum will also have on display more than 3,000 artifacts ranging from pieces of a slave ship to Carl Lewis’ Olympic medals, employ a staff of 200, and boast a fundraising program that has topped $315 million in private funds.

Local Connection

On displaying his Olympic Medals at the museum, Lewis told FOX 26 Sports, in Houston.“To me it isn’t that I’m giving the medals away. It’s that I’m sharing them.”…“The thing is I’m not going to be on this earth forever,” Lewis said. “I just thought ‘wow in a hundred years from now my grandkids and great grandkids could say that’s your great granddaddy,’ or someone will be able to talk about the legacy because they could see those medals and they mean so much to people.”

Lewis is an is an assistant track coach at University of Houston in 1979, where he does not accept a salary.

He won a total of 10 Olympic medals, nine gold. He also has 10 medals, eight gold, from the World Championships.

According to the report, Lewis revealed he is not only providing Olympic medals and World Championship medals, but also over 160 other items.

Dedication Ceremony

The museum’s official dedication will take place at 10 a.m. on an outdoor stage facing the Washington Monument grounds. The public is encouraged to bring blankets as there will be no seating on the Monument grounds, but the ceremony can be viewed on strategically placed Jumbotrons around the site. The program will also combine brief speeches with musical performances and readings by well-known actors.

Grand-Opening Celebration

A free, three-day festival commemorating the new museum begins at noon Friday, Sept. 23, on the Washington Monument grounds between 15th and 17th streets along Constitution Avenue.

“Freedom Sounds: A Community Celebration” will feature music, performances, oral histories, storytelling and workshops. Evening concerts featuring well-known performers will be presented on two large, tented stages and include Living Colour, Public Enemy, The Roots, Experience Unlimited (EU), singer Meshell Ndegeocello and a special guest to be announced. Food concessions will be available. Five sponsors—Bank of America, Kaiser, Prudential, Target and Toyota—provided funding for the grand opening.

Inaugural Exhibitions

“A Century in the Making”—This exhibit provides an overview of the century-long struggle to open the museum.

History Galleries

“Slavery and Freedom”—The centerpiece of the museum, this exhibition explores the complex story of slavery and freedom.

“Defending Freedom, Defining Freedom: Era of Segregation 1876–1968”—Takes visitors from the end of Reconstruction through the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

“A Changing America: 1968 and Beyond”—Illustrates the impact of African Americans on life in the U.S., from the death of Martin Luther King Jr. to the second election of President Barack Obama.

Community Galleries

“Power of Place”—Explores the idea of place and region as a crucial component of the African American experience.

“Making a Way Out of No Way”—The stories in this gallery show the ways in which African Americans created possibilities in a world that denied them opportunities.

“Sports Gallery”—Looks at the contributions of athletes on and off the field.

“Military History Gallery”—Conveys a sense of appreciation and respect for the military service of African Americans from the American Revolution to the current war on terrorism.

Culture Galleries

“Musical Crossroads”—Tells the story of African American music from the arrival of the first Africans to today’s hip-hop.

“Cultural Expressions”—An introduction to the concept of African American and African diaspora culture.

“Visual Arts Gallery”—Illustrates the critical role that African American artists played in shaping the history of American art.

“Taking the Stage”—Explores the history of African Americans in theater, film and television.

Visiting the Museum

The museum is free, but timed passes will be required for the foreseeable future.

Hours for the grand-opening weekend will be Saturday, 1–8 p.m., and Sunday, 7 a.m.–midnight.

The free, timed passes are available online at www.nmaahc.si.edu and through ETIX Customer Support Center, 919-653-0443 or 800-514-3849. Starting Monday, Sept. 26, the museum will begin distributing a limited number of same-day passes beginning at 9:15 a.m. All visitors will go through security screening and bag checks at the entrances.

Detailed information on visiting, including hours, special programs, directions, public transportation, parking and tours, will be regularly updated at www.nmaahc.si.edu.

