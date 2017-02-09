Sharing is caring! Facebook

Sam C. Guess was Chief Operating Officer of Johnson Funeral Home. He also was the first of his generation to lead the 83 year old family-owned business. In his more than 31 years as a funeral director and business manager, Sam served thousands of families, helping them transition from one of their darkest moments to a future that required them to go forward with their lives. His experience, skill and compassion were regularly recognized by his peers across the state and nationally. He served a board member of the Houston Metropolitan Funeral Directors, the Independent Funeral Directors Association of Texas (President) and as a member of both the Houston Funeral Directors and Morticians Association. Sam was an avid golfer which he spent most of his leisure time doing. Sam was a prodigious fundraiser, especially through the golf tournament that combined his love of golf with his desire to serve. He was a proud member of Pilgrim Congregational United Church. Sam is survived by this wife of 24 years; Susan Harvey Guess, two sons; Sam Elliott and Stephen, mother; Freddie, and two brothers; John(Melanie)and Fred. He also survived by his first cousins and business partner; Walter(Ricky)Johnson, Ronald Johnson and Cheryl Lee and a host of family and friends. Celebration of life on Thursday, Feb 9, 2017 at 11am at Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ 3115 Blodgett, 77004. Interment will follow at Houston Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ’s John Everett Scholarship Fund started by Sam Guess.

