Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

By: Rebecca Jones

NORTH FOREST – “Whatever we believe about ourselves and our ability comes true for us.” Susan L. Taylor, who was once referred to as, “the most influential Black woman in journalism,” exclaimed these words. One of Houston’s own, Lamesha Junior Johnson is living proof of the sentiments expressed by Taylor. Read on to become acquainted with this new and upcoming author, who was motivated by determination.

She is the latter of two daughters born to Lames and Georgett Junior. Educated in the North Forest Independent School District, Lamesha was always one who excelled academically. She attended Shadydale Elementary School, B.C. Elmore Middle School and Forest Brook Senior High School, where she graduated as Valedictorian of her class in 2000. From a very young age, competing in Spelling Bees, Pentathlon, mathematics contests and other educational competitions seemed to have come as second-nature. Although shy and mild-mannered by personality, her intelligence was always manifested in her class work.

After graduating high school, she went on to attend Prairie View A & M University. There she graduated Summa Cum Laude earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics, with a minor in Computer Science. For a while, she worked as a System Engineer and decided to return to school. From this experience she received a Masters of Science degree in Applied Mathematics. Initially, her desire was to write Mathematics textbooks. During an interview she shared that one of her professors in college would call her Dr. Junior. The same professor would rally her students’ strengths by assigning writing projects. These projects would include one student writing a chapter and then passing it on to another, who would write the next chapter. “That probably sparked an interest in writing for me,” Johnson said.

It wasn’t until she started working as an Adjunct Professor at a Junior College that she began to seriously consider writing. Johnson would spend countless hours in the library grading papers. During this time, she would submerge herself into the works of various authors. This experience reawakened the literary gift that she’d always had down on the inside. At the time, her literary mind was interminable, she came up with a slew of different book ideas that she would write plots to and pray over. It wasn’t until after she had her one and only son that she, made up her mind to actually pursue her desire to publish. Johnson was motivated by setting an example for her son. She wanted to ensure that if he had any dreams that he didn’t, “put them on the back burner.”

She took several writing online courses taught by Bestselling authors. As time went on, eventually the opportunity presented and Johnson was able to write her first published work. She contributed a short story in a book entitled, The Ex Chronicles (Brown Girls Books). It is an anthology that has 20 different stories by 20 different authors. The theme hinges on stories compiled of various relationships with dealing with an “Ex.” In, “Fool Me Once,” Johnson’s story, she shares the tale of two friends. Jayla Washington was overjoyed to reconnect with her childhood bestie, Keona. But when Keona stumbles upon information that might catapult her career, will she betray Jayla?

Short stories in the Ex Chronicles includes contributions from: Adrienne Thompson (That’s the Way Love Goes), Brenda A. White (Not Daddy’s Girl), Cheryl Cloyd Robbins (Never Too Late), Christina Grant (The Ex I Never Had), Dwon D. Moss (I Will Love You So, For Always), Elle Jaye (Tangled Webs), J.L. Sapphire (The Ex Factor), J.P. Miller (Only BeWeave-All Things Are Possible), Jeida K. Storey (Losing Lily), Karen Williams (Intuition), LaKesa Cox (Too Old to Marry, Too Young to Bury), Lamesha Junior Johnson (Fool Me Once), Meredith E. Greenwood (Best Ex Ever), Michelle Mitchell (The Plot to Take Over Washington), Penelope Christian (Shame), Princis Lewis (Memory Full), Sharon Lucas (The Circle of Life), Tamika Tolbert Lucas (Her Sister’s Boyfriend), Venita Alderman Sadler (Online Secrets) and Yvette Danielle (Pursue, Conquer, Destroy).

Although pithy in expression, the collective work has become quite the success story. The Ex Chronicles was an Amazon bestseller in the anthology category for a time period, bestseller on the African-American Literature Book Club (AALBC) and also won the 2016 African-American Literary Award Show (Best Short Stories/Anthology). In regards to completing her first published work, Johnson says she feels good to have set a goal for herself and to have achieved it. She said, “I feel very vulnerable when I’m writing. It’s scary to think of how many people may read my work but I pray to silence the doubt and write the story that needs to be told.” She continued, “I have a shy personality and to be a writer, it’s different from my normal self. But, the good thing about writing is that, I can escape into these characters.”

Throughout the years, Johnson maintains that she has been blessed with many inspirational and motivational personalities in her life. She regards her son as having been one of her greatest inspirations. Reminiscing back to her pregnancy, she remembered thinking about the type of man that she envisioned him growing up to become. Johnson revealed that she wanted him to be able to set goals, pray on them and strive to achieve any and every dream that he had. Therefore, she felt a grave necessity to set the standard for him as the female role model in their home, by pursuing her own ambitions. Furthermore, she reverenced her publishers, ReShonda Tate Billingsley and Victoria Christopher Murray as being instrumental forces in her literary quest. Billingsley and Murray are the founders of Brown Girl Publishing, a publishing company founded to give a voice to new and upcoming authors. They are also bestselling authors of more than 20 books each.

When asked of any advice to the Black community, Johnson expressed the following. “It’s an awesome thing to have a mentor. In every stage of my life, I have always had someone there to encourage me to do pursue my goals. In school and college, I had my parents and teachers to encourage me along the way; even with my writing, my publishers encouraged me to complete my writing. They spoke about the fear that comes along with this task and motivated me to write through the fear. So with that being stated, I believe that it’s important for us to have a mentor, but also be a mentor to someone else that’s coming up.”

Tentatively, Johnson is in the process of editing her debut novel. To add, she has also completed another short story and launched her blog. She is happily married to Mr. Timothy Johnson and they have been blessed with one son, Austin.

For our readers’ reference visit Lamesha’s website and blog: www.LameshaJuniorJohnson.com and the following social media sites to read and see more about Lamesha Junior Johnson. www.facebook.com/LameshaJuniorJohnson; Twitter @LameshaJunior; Instagram @LameshaJunior; Periscope @Lamesha; Pinterest @LameshaJunior and SnapChat @LameshaJunior

Comments

comments

About the author

aframnews