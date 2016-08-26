MONDAY REWIND: SEASON, SWAC, STADIUM OPENING WIN

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – An exciting day turned into a long night with a thrilling outcome as the Prairie View A&M University football team won the 32nd Labor Day Classic with a hard-fought 29-25 win over rival Texas Southern in a twice-weather delayed game that ended more than six hours after the original scheduled start time.

While it’s always good to be your rival, just as importantly the Panthers are 1-0 in Southwestern Athletic Conference play. Last year, Prairie View’s one conference loss kept them out of the SWAC Championship game in the highly competitive Western Division.

Head Coach Willie Simmons addressed the media on Monday’s SWAC Head Coaches Conference Call, with a review of Sunday’s win and a look ahead to Saturday’s game at Texas A&M.

On Win vs. Texas Southern: “It was definitely a pressure-packed game. I’m proud of the young men and how they handled adversity in a lot of different facets. Opening a brand new stadium, first game of the season against your in-state rival, then two long weather delays because of lightning, then to come back from a 17-6 deficit, I tip my hat to the guys. That’s something we talk about all the time – overcoming adversity, whatever form it may come in. I tell them that I can’t tell you what form adversity is going to come in, but all I can tell you is that we’re going to overcome it. I’m proud of the young men, and proud of their resilience in bouncing back, because they easily could have fallen apart.”

On playing in the new stadium: “It’s been a long time coming. People have made a lot of sacrifices to make this possible. We’re extremely thankful and grateful for the opportunity to play in this brand new stadium we have. Thankfully, we were able to let the fans feel great in that we got a win in our very first game.”

On playing in the difficult environment at Texas A&M: “This is probably the biggest environment I’ve been in. At Alcorn (as offensive coordinator), we went to Mississippi State and played there; same type of environment. Of course, Kyle Field is probably twice as large as Mississippi State’s stadium. There’ll be 100,000+ fans there, and of course they have the 12th Man there. It is one of the most intimidating places to play in all of college football. It will definitely be a tough challenge for our guys. This week (in practice) we’ll have to work a ton of crowd noise, make sure that we’re able to communicate, get our quarterback-center exchange with the snaps, and all the little things it takes to have a chance to be successful against a team such as Texas A&M.”

NOTABLES VS. TEXAS SOUTHERN

· PVAMU outscored Texas Southern 16-0 in the third quarter, yet only had possession of the ball for around three minutes of the period. TSU’s ball-controlled offense ran only 19 plays to 13 for the Panthers in the quarter.

· The defensive was stellar in the game-changing 15 minutes, allowing only 13 total yards on those 19 plays, forcing and recovering two fumbles (both led to TDs), scoring a safety, and making three sacks. In all, the defense tallied four sacks, four fumbles, and three fumble recoveries, the most in the Simmons era.

· The 183 passing yards allowed was the second straight game and third time in the last four games PVAMU has yielded less than 200 passing yards.

· Terrence Singleton had a career-high 10 tackles (eight solo) and one pass breakup up in his first start after transferring from Baylor.

· It was the first time in the Simmons era the Panthers won when having more passing attempts (32) than rushing attempts (26).

· 2-for-2: Simmons joins Dr. Henry Frazier as the only Panther coaches in the history of the Labor Day Classic to win their first two meetings against Texas Southern. Dr. Frazier, who led the Panthers to their last SWAC Championship in 2009, was the analyst on the HSRN national radio broadcast of Sunday’s game.

· Busy Legs: K/P Owen Hoolihan had career highs in made field goals (two) and field goals attempted (three) while making both PAT attempts against Texas Southern Hoolihan also averaged 40.8 yards on four attempts with one downed inside the 20, and averaged more than 63 yards on six kickoffs with one touchback.

· Hodge Continues To Make Plays: WR Khadarel Hodge continues to make big plays for the Panthers’ offense. He tied a career-high with six catches for 72 yards with a career-best two touchdowns against Texas Southern. In the past six games, he has caught 34 passes for 571 yards and six touchdowns.

· Nothing Like The First Time: Jalan Coleman, Will Skinner, and Jamespaul Bryant each recorded their first career fumble recoveries. Damond Jackson and Treveon Billings each recorded their first career sacks.

RADIO SHOW STARTS TUESDAY IN CYPRESS HC Simmons will join Dr. Michael Prince each Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. to talk Panther football. Fans can listen live on www.pvpanthers.com through the Open Mic Broadcast Network or join us live in person at Raising Canes at 26302 Northwest Highway in Cypress.

About the author

aframnews