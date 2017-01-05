Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Darwin Campbell

“We are not makers of history. We are made by history.” – Martin Luther King, Jr. Houston

HOUSTON – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. led our country from legal segregation and racial isolation toward civil rights and economic opportunity for all. While ministering to his church, Dr. King traveled from city to city leading those already engaged in the struggle for civil rights and mobilizing people from all walks of life. He was a compelling model of engaged citizenship and a catalyst to civic participation for millions. The North Houston Frontiers Club, Inc. honors that legacy of Dr. King with the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Breakfast on Monday, January 16th at 8:15 a.m. The effort has resulted in the awarding of over $1,000,000 in scholarships over the past twenty-eight years. This year the celebration award is the Twenty-Ninth Anniversary that the North Houston Frontiers Club has hosted its annual memorial scholarship breakfast. This year, the historic event will take place at the George R Brown Convention Center, with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner serving as event keynote speaker. During the breakfast, the prestigious Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drum Major Award will also be presented to Houston Entertainment attorney Ricky Anderson. Honorary co-chairs will be Sonny and Jodie Lee Jiles, Houston Defenders Media Group.

RICKY ANDERSON, ESQ.

Anderson is a 1979 graduate of Benton Harbor High School. He attended Prairie View A&M University and received a Bachelor’s of Business Administration Degree in 1983. In 1992, he earned his Juris Doctor Degree at the Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law. He was also admitted to the State Bar of Texas, in 1992. He has been the Managing Partner of the Law Firm of Anderson & Smith P.C. since 1992. He also became an Adjunct Professor at the Thurgood Marshall School of Law in 1998, where he lectures on Entertainment Law, Music Industry Contracts and Trial Preparation. In 2014, he was inducted into the BESLA Entertainment Attorneys’ Hall of Fame. Some of his other awards and accomplishments include National Bar Association’s Entertainment Attorney of the Year 2006–2007 National Bar Association’s Presidential Award 2008, 2012 & 2014 National Bar Association’s Alternate Chair: Entertainment, Sports & Arts Law Section 2008–2010 National Bar Association’s Chair: Entertainment, Sports & Arts, Law Section 2010–Present Grammy Governors: 2007–2010 Texas Chapter Board of Governors: 2011–Present Advisor to Grammy Governors & Texas Chapter Board of Governors: 2010–2011 Music, Film, Television, Radio and Literary areas of practice

NORTH HOUSTON FORNTIERS CLUB, INC.

The North Houston Frontiers Club, Inc. (NHFC) is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) service organization, dedicated to providing educational and charitable assistance to minority students in the greater Houston area.

THE SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

Since its inception in 1986, the North Houston Frontiers Club Scholarship Program has awarded over one million dollars to deserving college bound minority high school seniors in the Houston area. The success of the scholarship is due to the generous contributions and participation of corporate sponsors, organizations, individuals, school counselors and members of the North Houston Frontiers Club. Beginning in 2014, the Club changed its scholarship award program from a four-year award program over four years to a single award for one year. The awards will be divided into two categories to serve the greatest number of students in the Houston-Harris County area and to reflect the growing need to assist the growing number of students that may not attend a four-year school directly from high school. The single award for four-year schools will be $1000.00 and the single award for two-year schools will be $500.00. The NHFC said that needs are great in the community to provide educational opportunities for young and gifted individuals to reach the levels of success Dr. King dreamed of them achieving in this country. The organization is seeking individuals and organizations to join us as a sponsor to help further the goals and educational ideals of Dr. King. Sponsorship packages are available that provide information about the organization, the breakfast, and opportunities to support the program. To get your ticket for the breakfast and make a reservation today go to: http://nhfrontiers.com/ or call 713-331-0440.

