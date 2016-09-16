Sharing is caring! Facebook

On October 22, 2016 Incline Magazine is inviting you to an opportunity sponsored by the Hilton Garden Inn to join a movement that will educate and inspire aspiring entrepreneurs, as well as, raise money for the MD Anderson Cancer Center at Incline Magazine’s Millennial Bosses Brunch featuring Go DJ Hi C from 97.9 The Box Houston and Skyla Dawn from 90.1 FM KPFT Houston.

With the Millennials Bosses Brunch, Incline Magazine wants to help answer the questions that consume the aspiring and newly established entrepreneur, by bringing well- known, successful business owners and brands to give insight from their journey to inspire and encourage the next generation of leaders with concepts you can turn into clientele. Come out and be empowered to make the right moves along with enjoying an unlimited amount of mimosas, brunch and networking!

All vendors and sponsors welcome! Contact Lynn Willaims via email at info@inclinemagazine.com or 832.274.1973

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-millennial-bosses-brunch-tickets-27474498966?aff=eac2

