Migos’ “Culture II” First Week Sales Projections

After a couple of days of a fairly lop-sided mix of prasie and criticism with the odds leaning in the latter’s favor, the projections for Migos ‘ Culture II album are in. First reported by Hits Daily Double , the trio’s third studio outing is expected to push an impressive equivalency ofalbum streams, with 30,000 to 40,000 of those being pure album sales.

There are several factors that play into such lofty numbers with the most notable being that the album and individual tracks are dominating on the most prominent digital platforms according to HDD.

Currently, tracks from the band’s Culture II set dominate the Apple Music tracks chart, taking up all the spots #2-11 (only Drake‘s new monster ranks above them), with cuts featuring Drake and 21 Savage leading; their ranking on the Spotify Top 50 is strikingly similar. The 24-track collection is #1 at iTunes, but only one cut, the Drake-featured “Walk It Talk It,” is currently selling in the Top 10 on the singles side

In addition to this, it was previously reported that Culture II will be getting a physical release on February 2nd as it is slated to arrive in the form of a double-disc album that will essentially double the amount of pure physical sales.

This time last year, their sophomore Culture album pushed 131,000 equivalent album sales to land at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 200. The 13-track effort would be certified Platinum by July of the same year and will be up for a potential Grammy award Sunday night in the category for Best Rap Album.