Meet Gary George Pettis born April 3, 1958 in Oakland California. Houston Astros third base coach who played a critical role in the Astros World Championship. If you’re not familiar with him he was the guy who was always twirling his arm in a circle motion every time someone ran to third base he has a very hard job. He must know and have confidence in who is the base runner, he also must know strong the guy ball arm is can he beat my guy to home plate or not. That’s how crucial his calls are, he made three critical calls in the playoffs to send runners to home and those three plays helped the Astros win the game.

Gary Pettis who once played center field for the Angels, Tigers, Padres, and the Rangers. He has 21 home runs in his career, a 236-batting average, 354 stolen bases, 5-time Golden Glove winner which means he was the best defensive player at his position he was a good role player. He played for California Angels, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers, and Diego Padres, and finally retiring as a player in 1992 with the Detroit Tigers.

He got his first coaching job in 1995 with his former team the California Angels as the first base coach. He slowly coached the Chicago White Sox, The New York Mets, and the Texas Rangers before joining the Houston Astros as there third base coach and now he’s a World Champion!

Meet Alonzo Powell born Dec 12, 1964 is a former MLB outfielder he made his major-league debut with The Montreal Expos in 1987, he also played for the Seattle Mariners, Chunichi Dragons, Hanshin Tigers. He played his last game on October 6,1991 with the Seattle Mariners, he led the central league in batting average 3 times and he was a two-time central league all-star his first coaching job was with the Chattanooga Lookouts a minor-league team that is affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he also coached the Tacoma Rainier’s, the Clayton Dragon’s, Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres and now the World Champion Houston Astros. He was the hitting coach for the Astros if you watched the Astros play you know how good of a coach he is, because as of today not only are they the World Champions they also earned the name Crush City. After winning the World Series Alonzo Powell took the same job “hitting coach” for his hometown team San Francisco Giant.

Meet Tony Sipp a major-league pitcher for the Houston Astros born July 12,1983 in Pascagoula, Ms. He also played for the Cleveland Indians and the Arizona Diamond backs he is a relief pitcher, he is known as a very good set-up man his role is to come into the game to relieve the star pitcher and set the game up for the closer to close out the game. Tony was not able to play in the playoff or the World Series because of nagging injuries that bothered him all year but he still gets a ring so we can wish him well and a better yet next year.

Meet Cameron Maybin born April 4,1987 a major-league outfielder with the Houston Astros. Maybin made some key plays in the World Series he ran down a couple of well hit balls that could have been home runs. He also stole some key base to steal the victory in La. Maybin was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2005 he also played for the Florida Marlins, San Diego, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels and now he is a World Champion with the Houston. Even though there are only 63 major league active black player we can we can call Cameron Maybin and Tony Sipp World Champions. Now is the time to bring baseball back to the black community because dreams can come true. As for the Houston Astros, I commend this team for their hard work of carrying a whole city on their back throughout the storm they stuck together and they became Houston Strong!

The Sports Corner with Jay the Barber.

