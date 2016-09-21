Meet Cocoa Brown

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Cocoa Brown, who was born Farah Brown, is an actress, a comedian, and a mother. She was born and raised in Newport News, Virginia, and has a Bachelor’s degree in Advertising, and a Masters in Secondary Education. Often called by her nickname “The Truth”, Cocoa is known for the messages that she sends through her comedic performances, and for simply just keeping it real. “I don’t tell jokes, I tell the truth,” expressed Brown. She contributes this “truth” to her educational background, and from being a natural born educator. “When I’m on stage, I’m making you laugh, but I’m teaching and educating, and I’m making you think.” She is very observant, and often uses what she sees, hears, and experiences, and at times, will apply it to her own life, but to her performances as well. She always tells people, “don’t say anything around me that you don’t want me to remember.

Although she has had much success with comedy and acting, Cocoa refers to herself as an “anti-celebrity.” She expressed, “I’m in a business where I’m recognized…but I truly just enjoy family and friends, and just being a mom.” Anytime I can get some time off, I just wanna be mama.” It’s not easy balancing work, traveling, and being a mother, but Cocoa made it known that she couldn’t do what she does today, if it wasn’t for her great team and support system.

Getting to a certain level in your career is never easy, and for Brown, she has experienced many challenges along the way. One of those challenges is being a black female comedian. Brown stated, “As a Black female comedian, we are stigmatized. They automatically assume that if you don’t look like a fashion model, you are going to be extremely dirty, or you don’t have anything to offer besides being the sidekick, or just being the person in the background doing silly stuff. They don’t take you as a serious.” She further explained how comedy is a sexist business, and how some males within the business feel as if women don’t have a place in the comedy profession. Brown has even talked to many other female comedians of different races, who have expressed their thoughts about men, and how they feel about women being in the comedic industry. She reflected on an interview by Joan Rivers, who stated that, “some men still have that mentality that women should be seen and not heard.”

Despite the challenges that are up against women in the comedic industry, Cocoa is continually breaking down these barriers. Currently, she is on tour with Mike Epps. She spoke highly of Mike’s fan based, the tour itself, and is just very proud to be a part of such an amazing opportunity. “It was an honor to be sharing the stage with him, and opening for him. It exposed me to so many more people that didn’t even know who Cocoa Brown was.”

In addition to comedy, Brown has had great success in the acting industry as well. Some of her credits include; a starring role in the hugely successful “American Crime Story: People v. OJ Simpson,” a reoccurring role in “Soul Man” with Cedric The Entertainer, and Neicy Nash, and her role as Jennifer on the #1 rated Tyler Perry’s “For Better or Worse.”

She has also co-starred in “Ted 2”, Lakeview Terrance, and her recent starring role in Tyler Perry’s “Single Mom Club.” Although this is just a short list of her accomplishments, Brown already has a Screen Actor’s Guild Award nomination under her belt, and aspires for an Oscar, an Emmy Award, and a Pulitzer Prize.

In addition to, Brown expressed some of her thoughts on what is currently going on around the nation. “It’s crazy what is happening in our world. People are torn right now. There are some who feel like we have come so far to be going backwards, and there are some who feel like we haven’t come that far at all…because the masks have finally come off.”

Furthermore, There are many people who expect her to do political jokes in her acts, but she doesn’t because she is speechless when it comes to politics. “I just cannot believe that there are people in this country that are so desperate to go back to the days of Jim Crow, that they are supporting someone who is clearly not in a mental capacity to run this nation.” She also made it known that it is frightening that there are people who are just that desperate to make the country and the world divided again.

Brown also expressed some of her thoughts on all of the movements that are currently taking place such as the Black Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, and even the Blue Lives Matter movement. As a mother raising a black son, she expressed a lot of her concerns. “The bottom line is, I’m raising a black son, and it frightens me that I have gone out of my way to provide him a live that I feel that he would be proud of, and giving him the fundamentals and the things that I feel he needs to be the kind of man I hope he will become.” It freaks her out because its scary knowing that there is someone out there who won’t care that her son is a good kid, and a great law abiding citizen because all they will see is his skin color. “It’s ashamed that we are supposed to be the strongest and greatest nation in the world, and the entire world is looking at us and asking themselves, what the hell is going on.” She has many friends all over the world, which have expressed their thoughts and concerns for our country.

Brown further noted that, “Its ashamed to say, but the minute a black man became the most powerful man in the world, the hoods came off…it’s sad that we’ve come to this point.” Brown loves being a mother, and she loves her son dearly, but she often feels guilty for bringing her son into this crazy world.

Lastly, when Brown is not working, she is dedicating a lot of her time to her charity called “Wigs for Love.” This charity provides custom made wig pieces to women who have lost their hair due to radiation. They had their first event this past June, and honored five women who were battling cancer. Their first event was a huge success, and they hope to have another one very soon.

If you are currently a person who wants to be an actor, actress, or even a comedian, the advice that Brown has for aspiring actors and comedians is to, “put your big girl and big boy drawers on, and understand that the game has changed. There is no rhyme or reason to it anymore. There used to be levels for it, but it’s all about followers now.” She also wants them to know that it’s important to truly know and understand the business, and to “do whatever works for you, and be the best at what you can do.”

