Meet Burnadine “Bunny” Fraser, 95 Year Old WWII Veteran

By: Darwin Campbell

“He who has overcome his fears will truly be free.” – Aristotle

Houston – For 95 years, U.S. Army Veteran Burnadine Fraser Flanagan has witnessed changes in the world from racism to the Great Depression to World War II to the election of Barack Hussein Obama – the first African-American President.

Despite being one of the first African-American women to serve in the Women Army Corps in World War II, she remains humble about the way she helped to shape a critical part of African-American history and American history.

“You have to know who you are and where you come from to know where you are going,” Flanagan said in an exclusive interview with the African-American News&Issues. “If you don’t realize what we went through or know what happen to get us here where we are today, then a great void exists that is only filled with fear and pessimism.”

She not only knows life challenges but also its rewards. Flanagan, known lovingly as “Bunny” has been decorated for her dedicated service to this country during World War II from 1943 to 1945.

Flanagan is highly decorated and recognized servicewoman having earned six medals including medals for Good Conduct, American Campaign, World War II Victory and for the European African Middle Eastern Campaigns and being recognized by the National Association of Military Black Women and the Women’s Memorial in Washington, DC.

She also been recognized on the Veteran’s Wall of Honor and Fame at the Michael E. DeBakey V.A. Medical Center in Houston.

Message to African-American Women

She believes in African-American women and encourages each towards self discovery and desires to be the best they can be by pushing themselves to the limits, using courage and incentives and doing what it takes to break through the ceilings that were not available before.

“African-American women will carry the torch in the future for our people,” she said. “I want to help them understand what has happened before and encourage them to build on our success and pass that on to future generations.”

Flanagan tapped into some of the inner strength that made her strong and able to withstand the rocks, winds and storms of racism, criticisms and the kinds of stereotypes that held Black people back during the Jim Crow Era.

She encourages young women not to give up and overcome opposition.

“Things are not perfect and still much needs to be changed in our country” she said. “However, it has come a long way – now it the best time for women to stay involved and provide leadership that can restore order and make things better than it used to be.”

She hopes that women and youth can learn as she shares her story hoping to shed light on her historic trek through life that helped her overcome fears, challenges and carried her successfully through many different situations.

Early Challenges

Flanagan grew up during the time of the Great Depression when there was a shortage of food, jobs and money. Also, the nation was on the brink of war and racial friction and turbulence and Jim Crow was prevalent throughout the South.

War-Depression and Life’s Crossroad

She graduated from high school in Connecticut at a time when the country was in depression and no jobs available to anyone. Also the call had gone out to all Americans to join the military and support the fight for freedom worldwide.

“The nation was about to go to war,” she said. “I had just finished high school and saw that the nation needed help because I saw posters encouraging you to join the army that said “The Army Needs You”, so I looked around and was in a position where I knew I did not have much opportunity for a future.”

Flanagan turned to her parent for career advice and found them split on the idea of joining a military force where racism and segregation was a common practice.

“I told my dad I was going to join the army and he supported me and thought it was a good idea because of the idea of going overseas and seeing and experiencing things that he did not get to see,” she said. “My mother’s reaction was quite different. She had a fit because I was the only child and she did not want the think about the idea of going in the Army and losing me.”

She left home in 1943, joined the Army and started on the long journey that would help her face and conquer her fears and challenges head on.

WAC History

According to the Women’s Army Corps Veterans’ Association website, the Honorable Edith Nourse Rogers, Congresswoman from Massachusetts, introduced the first bill to establish a women’s auxiliary in May 1941.

On 14 May 1942, Congress approved the creation of a Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC). Two days later, Mrs. Oveta Culp Hobby was appointed the first Director of the WAAC.

Five training centers were opened within a year. The first at Fort Des Moines, Iowa, the second at Daytona Beach, Florida, the third at Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, the fourth at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, and the fifth at Camp Ruston, Louisiana. As an auxiliary of the Army, the WAAC had no military status, therefore Mrs. Rogers introduced another bill in 1943 to enlist and appoint women in the Army of the United States. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the bill on 1 July 1943 and 90 days later the WAAC was discontinued and in its place was the Women’s Army Corps (WAC).

Overseas in World War II

Six months before women received military status, the first WAAC contingent arrived in Algeria, North Africa.

In July 1943, the first WAAC Separate Battalion arrived in England led by Lt. Col. Mary A. Hallaren. Three WAC’s joined Vice Admiral Lord Louis Mountbatten’s Southeast Asia Command in New Delhi, India, in October 1943.

A WAC platoon arrived in Caserta, Italy in November and a month later another arrived in Cairo, Egypt. January 1944 marked the arrival of the first WAC’s in the Pacific at New Caledonia. In May a large group arrived in Sydney, Australia.

Flanagan Discovered – A Segregated America

She was dispatched to Iowa to train and discovered that America outside of New London, Connecticut was totally different.

The Army was segregated and Black women and men trained separately and had their own mess halls, barracks, classrooms and separate times to be in the training grounds.

“I had no idea the world was segregated the way it was and had no idea that the Army was segregated,” she said. “New London Connecticut was integrated at the time, but this was all set up separate but equal.”

After six months of training in Des Moines to learn the service ways, she went to Camp Clairborne Louisiana and worked as an assistant librarian. Less that a year passed before she got orders overseas.

“My commander told me that I was chosen to go overseas and ready of not I had to go overseas,” she said. “When you in the army, I learned that despite the fears, you don’t question, you just do as your are told.”

She also trained in Georgia and to give you an idea of how bad it was for Blacks in America in 1943, Flanagan said.

“We were told not to leave the post at all in Oglethorope Ga.,” she said. “Our superiors told us we cannot take care of you, protect you or guarantee your safety.”

She said she took that advice as did her fellow recruits and stayed on the fort for the duration of training and service there.So she went to New York and boarded a ship that carried her across the ocean and for the first time she faced her fears and the unexpected.

According to Maureen Honey, Professor of English and Women’s and Gender Studies at the University of Nebraska—Lincoln, African American women made meaningful gains in the labor force and US armed forces as a result of the wartime labor shortage during the Second World War, but these advances were sharply circumscribed by racial segregation, which was legal in all parts of the country, and virulent racism in the dominant culture. President Franklin Roosevelt’s signing of Executive Order 8802 in 1941 banned race discrimination in defense industries and civil service jobs.

African American women suffered both racial and gender discrimination, so they had to fight very hard even to enter skilled spots on the production line in aircraft, shipyard work, and other well-paying war industries.

According to Honey, entrenched racist attitudes on the part of white employers and coworkers in the nation’s war-production centers hindered black women’s ability to gain employment in these unionized blue-collar jobs. Although during the war, the proportion of African American women who were working in domestic service fell dramatically, from 60 to 44 percent, domestic employment remained their primary occupation category throughout the war. Even in the military, which they did enter as a support for black male soldiers in the segregated armed forces, black women had trouble escaping low-skilled assignments, and they were not allowed to take combat roles.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – 1943

Flanagan arrived in Great Britain and discovered a whole new world.

She and her group was given the responsibility of handling tons of mail that had arrived and was yet to be delivered to troops on the battlefield.

“We processed 80,000 pieces of mail a day through that facility” and we worked non-stop from 7 to 3, 3-11 and 11-7 shifts around the clock processing mail and getting it to the troops in the field.”

They kept the mail in large airplane bunkers and it was from the floor to the top of the sky.

“We worked effectively as a team and looked out for one another”, she said. “We were told to be perfect ladies and polite too because we were ambassadors for America to the English people and we did our best to represent America well.”

However, in England, she discovered that it was as different and truly a tale of two societies.

The most peculiar thing was even on foreign soil fighting in support of freedom, America still maintained a staunch Jim Crow approach to its own troops.“Everything remained separated,” she said. “The Whites had their part and we had ours. It still was separate, but equal in class rooms, mess halls and training and recreation.”

While America still practiced segregation, even on the military base, the British had a totally different attitude toward Blacks from America.

A Refreshing View– British/French Acceptance without Color Barriers

Her most peculiar discovery overseas was that while Americans practiced segregation on foreign soil in service to freedom England treated Blacks like royalty.

“The people accepted us and were very friendly and open to us,” she said. “We even got invited out to people homes for lunch and dinner. Shortages and rations prevailed throughout, so we shared as much as we could. It was so different because everyone worked together and shared things and race was not an issue.”

END OF WORLD WAR II -1945

Flanagan said she has fond memories of the end of the war.

“When the war was over… all were excited,’ she said. “We danced in the streets and the bands were playing and everyone was hugging and kissing each other.”

She said after the initial notices, she got orders to France and while there processed more mail and sent back other mail to the Red Cross and others organizations and soldiers left overseas after the war.

“It was a big difference over there,” she said. “Europeans treated us like we were part of them. No prejudice or fights. We all got along…They did not see color, barriers or differences in Great Britain or France.”

At war’s end, Flanagan said she came home, but some Black veterans chose to stay in the military while others either stayed overseas to avoid coming home to a thankless, racist environment at the time..

“When I came back, I found doors that were closed prior to my tour in the Army were opening up when I got back,” she said. “America was starting to change.”

CHANGE ON THE HOME FRONT– 1946

After Victory in Europe (VE) Day in May 1945 and the surrender of the Japanese in August, the remaining WAC training centers at Fort Oglethorpe and Fort Des Moines closed and no further WAC training was conducted.

In February 1946, the War Department began a program aimed at retaining women still in service and re-enlisting those who had served during World War II.

The Chief of Staff General Dwight D. Eisenhower, announced that he would ask Congress to make the Women’s Army Corps a part of the Regular Army and the Organized Reserve Corps.

By the end of May 1946, WAC strength had dropped from a wartime high of more than 99,000 to about 21,500 and by the end of May 1948, WAC strength totaled approximately 6,500 women on active duty.

Regular Army Status

On 12 June 1948 President Harry S. Truman signed into law the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act that permitted women in the Regular Army and the Organized Reserve Corps. A new training Center at Camp Lee, Virginia was opened in July 1948.

According to Flanagan, most jobs available to women were labor jobs, office work and telephone operators. Others females came back to the United States and attended college and went on to become teachers, lawyers and doctors or opened their own businesses.

Honey notes that African American women found themselves at the bottom of the economic list when it came to well-paying jobs. For example, Black men and women never accounted for more than 6 percent of all employees in aircraft industries.

Most of all, World War II provided an empowering political base for African American women that heralded the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s.

African American women found an empowered voice in those years, one that anticipates the fruit of their embittering but powerful wartime efforts to break silence, challenge limits, and change forever the terms of their own lives.

COMPARING THEN and NOW

“Things are much better for Afro-Americans now than in my day,” she said. “Today, we are recognized as a people, but before in America that was not the case.”

According to Flanagan, White America during the Jim Crow Era did not see us as people and refused to respect our contributions or give us the credit for the work we did for America.

She said her generation made the sacrifices and fought hard to bring about that respect and legitimacy – much of which is being taken for granted by today’s Black parents and youth.

“Many young people today don’t take advantage of opportunities available to them,” she said. “Too many are in a rut and cant see a way out of it. They need to know that today they can be successful and they have the power within themselves to do whatever they want and accomplish great things.”

She encourages Black women and young Black teens to step up contending there are many more doors open for women and youth that were closed to her when she was young.

“There are no excuses,” she said. “We must set aside all the outside influences that take us away from the most important things in life and that is getting that education and pursuing opportunities that bring success. The opportunities are there for us to become whatever we want to be, if we have the push and the will to work for it.”

NO REGRETS

Flanagan has no regrets about her life stating she has enjoyed a fine blessed life.

“I love this country and have enjoyed every minute I was in the service,” she said. “If I had to do it over again I would do the same thing over again.”

She loves her country and she is not only proud of her service as an Army veteran, but also for her husband’s service and dedication to the nation during a time when the nation was not always appreciative of the service Black provided to help advance the cause of freedom.

Her husband, Thelmer Flanagan, also served 28 years in the United States Navy serving onboard submarines as a mess cook. During those days, the only jobs available were service related jobs like mess cooks.

This is a great country where freedom is real and valued and should not take it for granted,” she said. ‘”Respect the freedom and sacrifices. Many of us gave all and sacrificed much so that you can have right to do and be whatever you can be. It is my hope that women and youth please stop wasting opportunities and realize these blood, sweat and tears sacrifices that went into making the current changes they enjoy and take for granted today.”

Her fondest thought are that finally women are getting the credit and respect due them that was ignored for many years.

Some of that has come in the form of women’s museums, memorials and the latest being a women’s medical health care component added to the Veteran Administration that focuses on woman’s medical and mental health issues.

“Every American should know that we live in a great country,” she said. “We as a people must respect freedom, never take freedom for granted and learn from our past and look forward to growing positively in the future.”

