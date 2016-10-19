Mayor Turner: Houston Nears Goal of $15 Million to End Chronic Homelessness

Sharing is caring! Facebook

HOUSTON – The road to end homelessness for many African-Americans, veterans and other minorities just got smoother as Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a $1 million grant from JPMorgan Chase to support Houston’s ambitious efforts to end chronic homelessness through The Way Home – the Houston region’s nationally recognized homeless housing initiative.

“Merely maintaining our momentum of reducing homelessness is not enough,” Turner said. “It is not about managing homelessness, but solving it. Homelessness may be a complex, centuries-old issue, but I have no doubt that we will continue to achieve the long-term goal of effectively housing Houston’s homeless.”

JPMorgan Chase the first corporate donor to support The Way Home’s development of permanent supportive housing for homeless Houstonians.

The Way Home has now raised $7 million towards its $15 million goal to finish creating 2,500 units of housing for chronically homeless individuals. These vulnerable individuals have all been homeless for a year or more and suffer from a disabling condition.

Ending chronic, veteran and family homelessness is a top priority for Mayor Turner and the City of Houston, as well as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Department of Labor and Veteran’s Administration.

Since 2012, the City has worked with over 100 collaborative partners to house over 7,000 homeless individuals, including 4,735 homeless veterans. Overall homelessness in the City has been reduced by nearly 57% during this period.

Through The Way Home, more than 100 local governmental, business, faith, nonprofit, and charitable organizations are working together to build and manage a single system utilizing a “Housing First” strategy to solve homelessness. Since 2011, more than 3,325 chronically homeless individuals and over 4,920 homeless veterans have been permanently housed, helping reduce overall homelessness by 57% and essentially ending veteran homelessness in the region.

“JPMorgan Chase’s support is more than just a grant, and it’s more than just about getting the homeless off our streets. It’s an investment in solving homelessness and changing the lives of homeless Houstonians,” said Mayor Turner. “The Houston region is on track to end chronic homelessness, but we need the community’s support to cross the finish line. Therefore, I challenge other corporations, large and small, across our city, state and nation to follow JPMorgan Chase’s lead and invest in The Way Home to help Houston become the first city in the nation to effectively end chronic homelessness.”

Margot Kushel, an internist at San Francisco General Hospital and a professor of medicine at UCSF’s Center for Vulnerable Populations, who conducts research on the health effects of homelessness on older adults. There needs to be a paradigm shift, she thinks – we have to start thinking of housing as health care. ‘It’s Not Just About Toilets’ — A ‘Bellwether’ of City’s Response to Homelessness New America Media, News Feature, Anna Challet, Posted: Jun 29, 2016

“Housing is health care. As soon as people lose their housing, their chronic disease management gets worse. Their acute needs and their need for institutional care become higher. There are very few diseases as potent as homelessness,” she stated from her research. “If you had one thing to predict whether someone would be re-admitted to the hospital or die prematurely, there are very few constructs as potent as housing. If our goal is promote health, this is one of the most important interventions we can do. Everything else is dwarfed.”

Sam Dodge, the director of the Mayor’s Office of Housing Opportunity, Partnerships and Engagement Dodge in San Francisco and Kushel agree that the housing issue is solvable – it’s a matter of connecting people with the services that are appropriate for their individual situations, and will require investment at the national level. “We have an insane housing system in our country where we have lotteries and years-long wait lists for necessary housing, and yet unlimited mortgage deductions in the tax code,” says Dodge. “The idea that this is unsolvable is a total canard. We should look at a universal right to housing like we do public education. It would cost about $60 billion a year to subsidize every low-income person’s rent. We absolutely have the money to do this as a nation.”

The $1 million grant from JPMorgan Chase will be invested in The Way Home’s Permanent Supportive Housing Capital Grant Fund, managed by the nonprofit Corporation for Supportive Housing (CSH). In 2013, CSH began a partnership with the City of Houston to meet the housing and services needs of people struggling with homelessness. As part of this community-driven process, the City and local stakeholders also prioritized the creation of affordable housing to prevent future homelessness.

“The Way Home is an example of Houston at its best: leaders of nonprofits, the city, county and other stakeholders coming together to tackle the challenge of homelessness,” said Carolyn Watson, head of philanthropy for JPMorgan Chase in Houston. “We are committed to assisting those who fall into homelessness so that they have a path back to safe, affordable housing as quickly and compassionately as possible. We are honored to participate in this partnership, which will create quality, affordable housing for Houstonians in need.”

