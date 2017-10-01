Sharing is caring! Facebook

HOUSTON- Mayor Sylvester Turner presents the following updates on the city’s removal of storm debris from homes and other buildings in the city:

LANDFILLS WILL OPERATE AROUND THE CLOCK, FREEING UP MORE TIME FOR DEBRIS COLLECTION

At the mayor’s request, Gov. Greg Abbott has arranged for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to allow Houston’s landfills to operate 24 hours a day to accept flood debris.

The change will allow debris collection trucks to deposit debris at temporary sites during the day and then transfer it to landfills at night. That means the trucks will be able to spend more daytime hours collecting debris in neighborhoods.

More than 300 trucks operated by the city, contractors and crews from other Texas cities are picking up debris across Houston and the number of trucks continues to grow. The collection of more than 8 million cubic yards of debris is expected to cost more than $250 million dollars, with 90 percent of the cost covered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

RESIDENTS ASKED TO REPORT DEBRIS REMOVAL NEEDS THROUGH THE 311 PHONE APP OR PHONE CALLS TO 311

To assist with debris collection efforts, the City asks that citizens report storm debris collection needs to 311. The City DOES NOT use 311 call volume to prioritize storm debris removal. Residents should only make one report per address multiple reports to 311 WILL NOT be accepted and will not speed or prioritize debris collection.

The reports will help better target collection efforts and provide documentation for FEMA to provide funds to the city.

How to Report to 311 – USE the 311 APP or website for faster service

To avoid long wait times, residents are STRONGLY ENCOURAGED to use the Houston 311 mobile app (iTunes / Google Play Store) or click on the Report Harvey Debris button on the City of Houston’s website or the 311 website. 311’s call center is experiencing higher than average call wait times – up to 9 minutes at peak times. Using the app and website will reduce call wait times and make it easier for Houstonians who do not have easy access to a smart phone or a computer to report collection needs by telephone.

ANSWERS TO FREQUENTLY ASKED DEBRIS QUESTIONS

When will the debris at my home be collected?

Collections are taking places throughout the city, which is working to provide as much information as possible about scheduling for each area. Information about the schedule for each address or block is not available throughout the city at this point. The city recognizes the need to collect all debris as soon as possible following the record-high amount of rainfall produced by Hurricane Harvey.

Why wasn’t ALL my debris collected when trucks came through my area?

Some residents may have more debris than can be collected in one truckload. Additional collection trips may be necessary. Once the first pass is made, any remaining or additional debris must be moved to the curb to be collected by the city in subsequent trips. Check Solid Waste Management’s website www.houstontx.gov/solidwaste for debris collection updates.

Why can’t the city pick up debris in my yard or driveway?

City collection vehicles can only reach debris if it is within 10-15 feet from the curb. Seehttp://www.houstontx.gov/solidwaste/CurbsideDebrisPDF.pdf for more instructions.

Where can I get more help?

Crisis Cleanup https://crisiscleanup.org — 844.965.1386, or www.houstonrecovers.org

Unusually High Water Bills?

The City of Houston and Houston Public Works take seriously the fact that some properties affected by flooding have received unusually high water bills. There are approximately 5,000 customer accounts that have water bills that are twice as much (or more) than the previous billing cycle.

The mayor is working with City Council and Houston Public Works to better understand how this happened and how to correct it.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

Contact Customer Account Services at 713-371-1400

Eligible accounts will be placed on hold. Penalties will not accrue and accounts will not be disconnected.

Getting Repair Permits from the Houston Permitting Center

The Houston Permitting Center would like to offer homeowners a few safety and repair tips for storm recovery (Repair Brochure: English | Español).

AVOID SCAMS

Consumers should be on alert for potential scams. For any repair work, it is recommended to get three bids and review each bid carefully.

LICENSED VS. UNLICENSED CONTRACTORS

General contractors are not required to be licensed. Check with the Better Business Bureau or other similar sites for reported scams and complaints.

Electrical, mechanical and plumbing contractors must be registered with the City of Houston and licensed by the State of Texas. Out of state licenses are not accepted except for those under the State of Texas’ reciprocity agreement.

Visit the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to verify licenses or to view complaints against Master Electricians and HVAC technicians and/or Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners to verify licenses or to view complaints against Master Plumbers.

REPAIR PERMITS

Electrical, mechanical and plumbing contractors making repairs must purchase a permit. Visit the Sold Permit Search to check if a permit has been purchased.

All electrical work must be completed by a licensed electrician.

Permits are NOT required for:

Tarping

Replacing wooden or metal fences (less than 8 feet in height)

Painting, papering, tiling, wood flooring and carpeting

Replacing cabinets, countertops and similar finish work

Repairing damaged sheet-rock or drywall (except when part of a shared wall in a townhome/condo)

Replacing bathroom or kitchen faucets

FLOODPLAIN PROPERTIES

Property located within the floodplain (i.e. Special Hazard Area,100-year floodplain or floodway) may require a Floodplain Development Permit. Contact the Floodplain Management Office prior to starting any repairs at fmo@houstontx.gov or 832-394-8854.

PERMIT OFFICES

EXTENDED HOURS | Mon. – Fri., 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Main Office*, 1002 Washington Ave., 77002

Permanent Satellite Locations*

Kingwood Office ,3915 Rustic Woods Dr., 77339

,3915 Rustic Woods Dr., 77339 Clear Lake Office ,1335 Regents Park #130, 77058 (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

,1335 Regents Park #130, 77058 Northwest Office,10555 Northwest Freeway #148, 77092

*All other services will be available during regular business hours.

Temporary Satellite Location**

Southwest Multi-Service Center , 6400 High Star Dr., 77074

, 6400 High Star Dr., 77074 Kashmere Multi-Service Center , 4802 Lockwood Dr., 77026 (Only Mon.-Tue.)

, 4802 Lockwood Dr., 77026 Sagemont Church Annex , 11600 Hughes Rd., 77089 (Opens Oct. 9)

, 11600 Hughes Rd., 77089 Street & Drainage Maintenance Office , 5500 N. McCarty St., 77013 (Only Fri., Opens Oct. 6)

, 5500 N. McCarty St., 77013 The Shops at Memorial City, 825 Crosswood Dr., 77024 (Only Wed.-Thu.)

**For flood repair permits ONLY.

Additional satellite locations will be announced soon!

QUESTIONS?

Visit: www.houstonpermittingcenter.org

Email Houston.permittingcenter@houstontx.gov or call 832-394-9000

Gov. Abbott to Mayor Turner:

Houston has enough funding for Harvey recovery

Austin- Gov Greg Abbott’s response came this week after Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner wrote to the governor asking the state to use the $10 billion fund.

Turner said without significant state help, Houston will be forced to raise property taxes for one year to bring in $50 million for recovery efforts, which would cost the owner of an average Houston house $48. The mayor also said he would not have proposed the tax hike had the governor called a special session to tap into the fund.

Damages from Harvey have exceeded Houston’s $100 million flood insurance limit, according to Turner’s letter to Abbott, and now the city is going without flood insurance in the middle of hurricane season. Turner’s letter said financing from the Rainy Day Fund would have been able to cover the estimated $10 million cost of extending the city’s $100 million flood insurance policy until April 1, 2018.

Abbott, who has said the state has enough resources to address Harvey-related needs between now and the next legislative session, added that the state has already granted Houston almost $100 million for debris removal and established an “accelerated reimbursement program” for recovery efforts. Abbott said he would pay any invoice the city submits to the state within 10 days.

Turner “has all the money that he needs,” Abbott said. “He just needs to tap into it,” referring to money in Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones.

Harvey Recovery Fair, Saturday, October 7, 9am-

4pm

Public Invited to Harvey Recovery Fair

Houston – The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management invites residents affected by Hurricane Harvey to a recovery fair at the Harris County Precinct 2 North East Community Center.

WHAT: Hurricane Harvey Recovery Fair

WHEN: Saturday, October 7, 2017; 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE- North East Community Center (at James Driver Park)

10918 ½ Bentley

Houston, TX 77093

The Harvey Recovery Fair will provide important recovery information about available disaster assistance from both governmental and non-profit organizations. Representatives from Harris County, the City of Houston, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Small Business Administration (SBA) and other volunteer agencies will be available to answer questions and help residents apply for disaster assistance.

Additional recovery fairs will be held in the coming weeks to assist residents that live in other areas of Harris County.

