Mayor Leads Major Street Outreach Initiative to: Houston to reduce homelessness

By: Darwin Campbell

“The holidays are a rough time for the homeless, but it’s a year-round problem we have to solve.” – Mike Binder

HOUSTON – Homelessness in Houston is a rising tide that has reached levels in the Bayou City that are sounding alarms downtown at City Hall.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has set his sights on tackling the issues and providing as much support as necessary to help these residents get off the streets.

“We must act, and we must act quickly,” Turner said. “This is just the first step of a targeted response to holistically help folks who are legitimately homeless and suffering, while going after those who prey on them and are up to no good.”

Ending chronic, veteran and family homelessness is a top priority for Mayor Turner and the City of Houston, as well as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Department of Labor and Veteran’s Administration.

The one-day outreach surge kicks off a six-week long outreach initiative to respond to the changing dynamics of Midtown’s street homeless population.

The specific area of focus is in Midtown, around Wheeler and San Jacinto. It is of particular concern because it is known as a “Kush” hotspot.

A high grade strand of marijuana. OG Kush is a super-potent variety of medical-grade Cannabis with very distinct aroma, appearance and long-lasting psychoactive and physiological effects.

Concerns about it impacts and effects are very real and with that area having the largest street population in the city, it threatens the success and stability of over 550 formerly homeless veterans who live in nearby communities, according to Turner.

Turner recently declared war on the KUSH trade in Houston and is working to help those addicted to the synthetic drug and to eradicate the scourged drug from communities, neighborhoods and city parks.

The Problem

Nearly $103 million is spent annually on chronically homeless individuals in our community.

In Texas, according to this same report, there were 29,615 persons homeless in 2013, meaning that approximately 12 out of every 10,000 persons in Texas are homeless (down from 15 out of every 10,000 persons in 2011).

In Houston, Harris and Fort Bend Counties, there are 3,626 homeless individuals and families without a place to call home on any given night. Of those, 2,576 seek help in shelters, while another 1,050 are without shelter and exposed to bone-chilling temperatures and harsh weather conditions.

One of the reasons the mayor seeks to focus on the issue is many unsheltered homeless suffer from mental illness and/or substance abuse disorder.

According to the Coalition for the Homeless, the rates are twice as high for those unsheltered as for individuals who currently live in a shelter.

Concerns about the homeless have sent over 60 volunteers from 13 agencies into action combing the intersections and overpasses of Midtown recently to conduct large-scale, integrated outreach surge to individuals hanging out and or sleeping on Houston streets.

Hard Times and Homelessness

Imagine for a moment what it would mean in your own life to be without a place to sleep, to shower, to keep your clothing and possessions, to build your life.

For the individual or family without a home, the impact of homelessness can be devastating.

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, families experiencing homelessness are generally similar to other, housed families living in poverty.

In fact, many poor families – homeless or not – share similar characteristics: they are usually headed by a single woman with limited education, are usually young, and experience high rates of domestic violence and mental illness.

According to the Coalition for the Homeless, some families living in poverty fall into homelessness as a result of some unforeseen financial challenge – such as a death in the family, a lost job, or an unexpected bill – which creates a situation where the family cannot maintain housing.

In addition, the direct impact on individuals and families who are without a home, creates enormous costs to communities and society. The costs incurred include medical treatment, hospitalization, police intervention, incarceration, the provision of emergency shelters, and other areas.

Leading a United Ground Game

Dedicated volunteers also have spent countless hours surveying individuals to determine their needs and offer assistance.

The surge includes surveys of individuals included a mix of homeless individuals, as well as those who are housed, but hangout in the area.

According to Turner, the efforts seeks information on why they spend time in a specific area, and what they needed to not return to the streets.

Each also are assessed for long-term housing, while offered short-term housing at a shelter and other services include employment opportunities, mental health, substance abuse and primary healthcare options with providers on hand to connect individuals to needed services.

According to the report, many people received assistance the same day, most of the resources required to actually help them get off of the streets will be coordinated over the course of the next six weeks. Partnering agencies will also be meeting regularly to coordinate assistance and outreach efforts to each individual encountered during the surge.

The Houston Police Department Homeless Outreach Team will be involved in conducting continuous targeted outreach in the area, and the City will be working with the area’s management districts and the Texas Department of Transportation to address litter concerns.

Other organizations collaborating with the Mayor’s Office on this outreach multi-agency initiative include, The Harris Center, Homeless Coalition of Houston/Harris County, City of Houston Health & Human Services Department, City of Houston Solid Waste Department, SEARCH Homeless Services, Star of Hope, Salvation Army, Midtown Management District, U.S. Department for Veterans Affairs, Houston Recovery Center, HPD Homeless Outreach Team, Houston Area Community Services, Healthcare for the Homeless, Baylor College of Medicine and the Texas Workforce Commission.

Good News

According to homeless coalition report and the mayor’s office, efforts to reach out to homeless populations is experience success in Houston area.

There also has been a 71-percent reduction in chronic homelessness in the region since 2011.

Of those statistics, since 2011, there has been a 57-percent decrease in homelessness and a 21-percent decrease since last year.

Also, unsheltered homelessness has decreased by 73-percent since 2011; and 71-percent of the homeless individuals counted in 2015 were sheltered, compared with 64-percent in 2015 and 48-percent in 2011.

Best of all, there were no unsheltered families with minor children found on the night of the 2016 Homeless count.

“The Houston region is on track to end chronic homelessness, but we need the community’s support to cross the finish line,” Turner added.

