Mass Toy Giveaway for Children and Families in Need December 17, 2016 Atlanta, GA.

Atlanta, Ga– Reach 4 Your Dreamz Inc., Harvesttime Apostolic Ministries, and Hearts to Nourish are announcing a community invitation to a free toy giveaway for families in need. The event will happen on December 17th from 2 to 5pm. Its’ purpose is to bring families together for a free holiday dinner, as well as give away over 1000 toys to local children in need. The event will also offer a complimentary photo opportunity with Santa Claus, games and entertainment . In 2009, CEO of Reach 4 Your Dreamz, Gwennetta Wright, was running her successful Tax business and was given a vision from God to do something great for her community. She wanted to be a blessing to others which inspired her to give back throughout the year and during holidays, such as Christmas and Thanksgiving. Reach 4 Your Dreamz Inc. has since donated thousands of toys over the past eight years. Further, Gwennetta Wright has added dinner and entertainment to this annual event, making it bigger and better every year. All families in Atlanta are encouraged to come out. Help us spread the word for people who are in need this holiday season. “This is truly the season of Giving”, said Ms. Wright. The event will be held at Harvesttime Apostolic Ministries, located at 7844 Taylor Road in Riverdale, GA 30296. “Kids can take a photo with Santa, enjoy a hot meal, listen to music and really experience the Christmas spirit. All are welcomed as we hand out the toys and give thanks with diner together. Families can find out more by visiting the link within this release,” said Gwennetta Wright. http://www.reach4yourdreamz.org/blank-2 Members of the media can request credentials to this event. With respect to the attendees, a special press credential and photography requirements will be emailed out upon approval. Representatives for Reach 4 Your Dreamz Inc. and all of the sponsors are available to speak with all members of the press upon request.