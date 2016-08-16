Marion Montgomery Speaks: Speaker * Life Coach * Start Over Strategist

HOUSTON – “There is a place that you are to fill, that no one else can fill, something you are to do, that no one else can do.” Marion Montgomery subscribes to this theory and has spent nearly the last decade adamantly training, coaching and counseling others to be the best that they can be. She knows all too well through life experiences of her own, that there is nothing written which suggests that we will live a life exempt from “trials and tribulations and disappointments and detours.” However, she believes that when circumstances arise, they come to make a person stronger. During our interview, Marion strongly expressed that, “you can use what has happened to you in two ways; you can use it as fuel to propel you to the next level or you can let it burn you up.” As such she has built a business as a, “professional counselor specializing in individual, family and group therapy.” But her destination did not come without much determination; she had to go through a series of life events that assisted her along the way. Read on to learn more about her inspiring story!

Marion hails from Lettsworth, Louisiana. After graduating high school she attended Southern University in Baton Rouge where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. She moved to Dallas in the mid 1980’s, where she worked for Texas Instruments as an engineer. After working over ten years as an engineer in the Defense system, she was laid off when the market crashed. Though she worked as an engineer at other firms she was also laid off from them as well. This season in her life caused her to lose many possessions, but it never distracted her from persevering through. Undoubtedly, it was a strenuous task for her to recuperate from being laid off from the field that she went to college to study in; but she remained driven. She said, “There was nothing out there that prepared you for getting laid off, time and time again; when you’ve spent all these years getting this engineering degree that you thought would be the cement that keeps you going.”

Nonetheless, after encountering the burdensome task of being laid off several times; she began to inquire of the Lord what it was that He would have her to do. Hence, she initiated a career as a teacher in the Dallas Independent School District. She later moved to Houston where she taught at Lone Star College System before it was renamed and Aldine Independent School District. Even though she was passionate about educating children, she still found that there was something nudging her regarding a greater purpose. She revealed that she was always a, “go-to” person anytime someone had questions. Due to her being an avid reader of a broad spectrum of literature, she always had answers to the questions that people needed answered.

As time went on, she had a younger sister that passed away unexpectedly who had two young children. Marion took custody of her sister’s children and soon found that one of them had a severe behavioral issue. This occurrence ignited a spark in her to aspire to a degree in Counseling. Accordingly, she enrolled at Prairie View A & M University, where she earned her Master’s of Art in Counseling. Upon completing the program, she realized that she still wanted to do more. She went on to become certified as a Licensed Professional Counselor by the Texas State Board of Examiners of Professional Counselors and a Certified Life Coach by the Life Coach Institute of Orange County.

While working at several agencies to obtain the amount of hours needed to receive her licensing as a Professional Counselor, she was able to gather experience dealing with mental health issues and a great deal of other elements. During that time, she found that she had a gift for not looking at a person for how they were, but instead how they could be. Collectively, all of these things equipped her with the skills and “know-how” to create her own business, using her personal treatment format.

In the formation of her business she started out as a counselor. From this experience she was fortuned with the opportunity to have a wide array of clients, of which she was able to deal with a plethora of issues. She rebranded her company with the name On Point because she found that it was a term that constantly emerged as she would talk, coach and counsel with her clients. Though she loved her role as a counselor, she soon realized that there was more that she needed to do. She explained that counselors are in place to provide a listening ear for others. However, she knew that she needed to do more than just listen. Therefore, she began to expand her horizons. Today, she does training for companies and trains workers; she also incorporates her talents to assist children, daycares and children in foster homes. She has a niche for Math and offers her knowledge and assistance to students as a tutor. Her expertise has yielded her with the skill to train the staff of schools, which have students with behavioral issues. Additionally, her company has provided services to many colleges, universities and churches. Since operating as an entrepreneur, Marion has had the privilege of having counseled over at least 15 students that have proceeded on to graduating from college.

In addition to the counseling phase of her business, she is also a well-respected motivational speaker.

A couple times a year, she hosts workshops and seminars about, “Transforming Your Life”. Her signature topic is, “Find Your Place”. She developed this concept from expressing too many of the young people that she counseled to find their place. Although Marion had to go through a laundry list of things to find out what she really wanted to do, she is grateful that she is fulfilling her purpose. She said that she is excited about growing her business and walking in the way that God is having her to walk in. During our interview, Marion gave me insight into some of the tactics and coaching techniques that she has used and found to be beneficial in regards to her work. She religiously imparts into the hearts of her clients that, things that goes on in one’s life is not a result of others, but simply that person. She teaches that everything that a person needs is within that person. Marion motivates by expressing that it is important to not minimize things that we go through, but instead use what has happened to us as a platform of elevation. In her counseling sessions one of the questions that she poses to clients is, “Are you doing it for yourself or others?” She strives to motivate others to learn to love and be comfortable with your inner self.

Amongst her inspirations is her mother, the late Rosie Lee Turner. Marion said that her mother taught her that she could do and be whatever she wanted to be. She also reverenced her high school Math teacher, Mary Helen Holden who was also another motivational character in her life. Holden encouraged her from an early age to know that no matter what came her way to always place herself in a position to rise for opportunities. She is also a faithful supporter of Oprah Winfrey.

Marion has been married to Douglas Montgomery since 1999, who she regards as being her foundation and support system over the years as she, “found her place”. Together they enjoy bike riding and have a joint interest in supporting local charities. They are affiliated with the Star of Hope, St. Jude and other charitable organizations. Her professional affiliations include being a member of: Chi Sigma Iota, Counseling Academic and Professional Honor Society, American Counseling Association, Texas Counseling Association and Houston LPC Association. She has been featured in “Who’s Who of America” and received the National Association of Professional Women’s VIP of the Year Award in 2014, for excellence and services. Tentatively, she is in the process of writing a book which will be out in January, 2017. “When Life Happens”, is a guide to find your place, begin again and proper in the time of uncertainty.

Marion Montgomery is a proud member of the Acres Home Chamber for Business and Economic Development. For more information, visit her websites at: http://www.onpointcta.com/, http://www.marionmontgomeryspeaks.com/ or contact (832) 857-4895 or (832) 756-2760. The On Point Counseling and Training Academy is located at 12340 Jones Road, Suite 110, 77070.

By: Rebecca S. Jones

About the author

aframnews