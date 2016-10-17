Making a Texas Size MPAC!

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: LaToya Hamer

When it comes to making a Texas size impact, Mack Performing Arts Collective (MPAC) is doing it! The first weekend of October they successfully wrapped their first MPAC Mini Film Festival, leaving a major impression on the Houston film industry’s aim for expansion. With panel discussions from veteran leaders such as Kim Fields, Greg Carter, D’Angela Proctor, Ya’Ke Smith, Tyrone D. Dixon, Ricky Anderson and more, this organization is assisting in raising the bar of educational training and industry insight. The visionary behind it all, Ms. Jalene Mack! When she’s not practicing law, producing, acting, or working on a host of other projects, she’s making an MPAC. We were lucky enough to catch up to her for an interview to learn more about this community gem, with international reach.

What was your inspiration for MPAC?

JM: I saw a need to educate those in the business or aspiring to get in the business so that they can become successful and in return it would help build up our industry here in Houston. I also wanted to create a platform to showcase talent riding under the radar, those destined to be the next big thing!

What is the vision for this organization and where do you see it in 5 years?

JM: MPAC is a small organization designed to make a big impact on the entertainment industry and the community around it. We want to be a hub for industry resources and access in the southwest, we want major studios and production companies to partner with us to reach the masses with the release of new content, we want to be a mecca that the industry organically gravitates towards as a go to organization for its facilities and services.

What can we do as a community to help MPAC accomplish that vision?

JM: Make long-term financial contributions since it is a nonprofit, spread the word about what we are doing, and nattend our events throughout the years. We get an annual grant from the Wayne Duddlesten Foundation to produce the education workshops that ben

efit our high school students primarily and secondarily aspiring and veteran talent. However, we need operation funds to get our own building and grow our programs. So public donations and sponsorship is always needed. #SupportTheArts

What do you think makes MPAC such a valuable resource to the Black Houston community and Black artists elsewhere?

JM: First, the Arts are for everyone to engage in as artists or arts enthusiasts. It is not gender, race or age rest

ricted. However, since the leadership and management of MPAC is African-American, we are mostly supported by the Black community. Our demographics are age 14+ and our attendees are mainly African-American, then some Hispanic, some Caucasian and others. But, we are here for everyone! As we do more and as we grow more, we are seeing the numbers shifting and seeing a more diverse attendee count. As the world knows Black Lives Matter and Black Artists Matters too. That being said, we do hope we are doing our part in preserving, showcasing and spring boarding Black performers, musicians, filmmakers, playwrights, TV producers, writers, and works. We support not only performing artists but that includes interest in creative and media arts as we know artists wear many hats. Black artists have deep rooted history in theater and storytelling through writing, song, dance, music and performance. This cannot be denied. It continues to evolve and it it is something to be celebrated. MPAC is certainly becoming a staple in Houston’s Black community but our mission is “Cultivating the interest of performing arts by exposing, education and entertaining” everyone and that is what we want to do

Considering the underrepresentation of Black leaders and owners within the entertainment industry, how does MPAC assist in the cultivation of upcoming creatives to step into those roles?

JM: We start with educating and exposing our high school students who have varied interests in careers in the Arts. This is the next generation to go into the workforce or advance education. Through MPAC they learn about careers as talent or behind the scenes careers as producers, writers and film, TV or theater production crew positions for instance. They not only learn ways to enhance their skill level but they learn about the business of the Arts. Show Business is 10% show and 90% business. Understanding the business side can make all the difference in one’s success level. This is true for any industry. One of the simplest ways to expand knowledge in this industry is to learn from experts in the industry. MPAC creates access to these experts by bringing in the likes of industry executives, master acting instructors, professional comedians, accomplished filmmakers, award-winning producers and writers to share candid talk and tips on how to be successful in show business. This is empowering. If the hometown locals in the business are successful, it will grow our industry here at home. This is why we scholarship our high school students to attend our workshops, panels and symposiums for free and they are priced extremely under market for everyone else making it affordable and saving them thousands of dollars yearly on airline tickets, hotels, ground transportation, food, registration fees, etc. to go to LA, NY, Chicago, Atlanta, etc. when we are providing these tools here in Houston.

What were some of the highlights from the MPAC Mini Film Festival that inspired you most, or gave you a considerable sense of satisfaction for the events overall success?

JM: I love seeing all of our hard work come together. So I am always amazed that the people come out, many of them several time repeaters but many new faces too. With the leadership of our Board of

Directors and input from our Board of Advisors, we know what we want to accomplish. But my Managing Director Gary B. Wilkins and I are in the trenches with our small staff and volunteers making things happen behind the scenes leading up to the big days. When it all unfolds, we see it was all worth the many late nights and early mornings of production. Kim Fields was hands-on with the attendees, our speaker panels were amazing, our press conference was a bonus panel alone, the screenings were well attended and we even sold a lot of our T-shirts and hats. But when they brought our cake out at the wrap up reception with our film fest logo on it, I smiled like a Cheshire cat!

For those preparing to build a career within the entertainment industry, what advice would you offer that you wish you had known upon starting your own journey?

JM: Network, network, network and build relationships now!

What upcoming workshops or events should we look out for from MPAC?

JM: We have plans to do a MPAC Mini TV Fest February 17th 18th of 2017! www.mpac-arts.org

Look out for our next

Texas Entertainment Industry Spotlight!

