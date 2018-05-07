Sharing is caring! Facebook

Celebrates Fifty Years in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated & More!

Mable zealously celebrates fifty years in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. Mable received a written invitation to become a member during her first year at Jackson State University, MS from Delta Pi Chapter. She was initiated in 1968. She graduated Jackson State University in three years on a full academic scholarship that included a clothing allowance. She received her master’s degree from Texas Southern University, and completed courses toward her doctorate degree. To my Father be the glory!

