Celebrates Fifty Years in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated & More!

Mable zealously celebrates fifty years in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.  Mable received a written invitation to become a member during her first year at Jackson State University, MS  from Delta Pi Chapter. She was initiated in 1968. She graduated Jackson State University in three years on a full academic scholarship that included a clothing allowance. She received her master’s degree from Texas Southern University, and completed courses toward her doctorate degree.  To my Father be the glory!

 

