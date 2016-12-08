Sharing is caring! Facebook

When you look in the mirror, what do you see? Do you see a person you’re in love with, or someone you don’t like? Are you pleased with every aspect of the person that you see in the mirror including body, mind, and spirit? Well, if you’re not happy, Tamala Austin, MBA, wants women to love their bodies again with the debut of her first book “Love My Body Again: 21 Days of Meditation to Live Your Best Healthy Life Now,” which offers a holistic and innovative approach to helping women learn to put themselves first, stretch the canvas of their lives and paint a brighter, healthier and more fulfilling picture. Tamala Austin was born and raised in Houston, Texas. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Texas Southern University, and an MBA from Texas Women’s University. Austin is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc.

According to the National Eating Disorders Association, “ 80 percent of U.S. women are unhappy with the way they look.” With this is mind, Austin wanted to provide women with a resource that they can use in order to help them start loving the person they see in the mirror. A lot of Austin’s book has come from her own personal experiences, as she herself has struggled to find and sustain a healthier lifestyle. In addition to being an author, Austin is also the owner of J.I.V.E. (Juicing Is Very Essential), which is a mobile juice bar that specializes in providing organic beverages to patrons in Houston and surrounding areas.

Austin is also a certified health coach. She leads life-saving workshops, personal consultations, and corporate lectures that inspire children, adults, pregnant women, and even seniors to eat and drink right, exercise, and achieve healthy milestones

Recently, Austin held a book signing at the Houston Museum of African American Culture. During this event, there were beautiful and powerful women who sat on a panel and discussed some of the issues, themes, and topics that are discussed in the book. These women who were apart of the panel have had their own struggles in their journey to live a healthier lifestyle. The women on the panel included athlete and wellness expert Crystal Hadnott; Crystal Wall, wife of rapper Paul Wall and healthy living advocate; Leverette Baldwin, personal trainer and body builder; and Velma Trayham, founder of ThinkZILLA PR & Consulting Group. Each of these beautiful ladies had something special to share that resonated with the audience.

One powerful message was from Crytal Hadnott who spoke on the idea of being “Naked Fine”, which means, “are you fine with where you are? Are you fine with how you look naked, not naked with clothes, but minus the weave, the makeup, the titles, the degrees, and minus the man on your arm, are you fine with that? Naked Fine is about taking off all the stuff that the world puts on you, and being fine with what you see in the mirror.” This was just one response of many in regards to the discussions on self-love. It was imperative that people understood the importance of loving and embracing every aspect of who they are as a person.

Austin was very excited about the release of her new book, and wanted people to know that, “ they can do anything…once you change your mind, your body will follow. You’re able to do anything you put your mind to and set.” She further expressed some of her thoughts on why it is hard for people to get in the mindset of making healthier decisions by stating, “It’s change …until they realize they need to do something different. Once you figure that out…the power lies in you.”

When people read her book, Austin wants them “to be ready to make a change and to be ready to begin this journey and feel good about themselves.” Tamala Austin is in love with her body, and she challenges anyone else who is ready to make the steps towards living a healthier lifestyle. If you are interested in purchasing this book, you can find more information on www.lovemybodyagain.com.

