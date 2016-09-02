Lone Star College-North Harris ready to assist ITT Technical Institute students

CONGRESSWOMAN SHEILA JACKSON LEE ALONG WITH MT. ARARAT BAPTIST CHURCH IS HAVING A HEALTH FAIR!
WHAT: ITT Technical Institute Transition Fair
WHEN: Friday, September 9 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE: Lone Star College-North Harris Student Services Building lobby, 2700 W.W. Thorne Drive, Houston, TX 77073.
WHO: For current and recent ITT Technical Institute students interested in speaking with a LSC-North Harris advisor regarding registration, articulation, financial aid and other options.
Students can go to www.LoneStar.edu/ITTHelp for more information.
To view a list of Lone Star College’s current Programs of Study, visit www.LoneStar.edu/programs.
Comments
Related posts