Lone Star College-North Harris ready to assist ITT Technical Institute students

WHAT: ITT Technical Institute Transition Fair

WHEN: Friday, September 9 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: Lone Star College-North Harris Student Services Building lobby, 2700 W.W. Thorne Drive, Houston, TX 77073.

WHO: For current and recent ITT Technical Institute students interested in speaking with a LSC-North Harris advisor regarding registration, articulation, financial aid and other options.

Students can go to www.LoneStar.edu/ITTHelp for more information.

To view a list of Lone Star College’s current Programs of Study, visit www.LoneStar.edu/programs.

