HOUSTON – Lone Star College-North Harris will host the All Male Summit, Friday, March 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the college’s conference center, located at 2700 W.W. Thorne Dr. in Houston.

This free, day-long event is open to LSC-North Harris, LSC-Greenspoint Center and LSC-Victory Center students to attend.

This year’s All Male Summit entitled, Men on a Mission, will highlight areas that young men need to focus on to achieve personal, academic and professional success. Participants will attend three seminars to help them gain a better understanding of what a quality education at LSC-North Harris can provide.

The conference will feature keynote speaker Dr. Jackie C. Thomas Jr., as well as motivational speaker Robert Harper and Lone Star College-Kingwood History Professor Raul Reyes.

Dr. Thomas currently serves as the Chief Strategist at Lone Star College-Tomball. Prior to this role, he was Assistant Dean and a full-time faculty member at LSC-Tomball. In his spare time, Dr. Thomas teaches in the Masters in Higher Education Program at the University of Houston. He also serves as a lead facilitator for the LeaderShape Institute. As a facilitator, he travels across the country to different college and university campuses to speak to students about living and leading with integrity. He also works closely with the Men of Distinction leadership and mentorship program, founded and launched at LSC-Tomball in 2014. The program was designed to further develop and enhance leadership qualities which all young men possess, but may never have had the chance to exhibit. His leadership at Lone Star College defines the vision of LSC 20|20: Students Matter; Inspire Excellence; Act Intentionally; Better Together; No Fear and Trust!

During the conference, students will have the opportunity to engage in group activities and learn about important topics that relate to their personal and academic lives.

“This conference is aimed at helping young men excel not only academically, but personally as well, with hopes that each participant will walk out more confident, motivated and ready to take the next steps to be leaders in their lives, with the ultimate goal of achieving excellence,” said LSC-North Harris academic advisor and All Male Summit Chair, Raymond Craft Jr.

For more information about the event, visit LoneStar.edu/AllMaleSummit, or contact Raymond Craft Jr. at Raymond.L.Craft@LoneStar.edu.

Lone Star College-North Harris is located at 2700 W.W. Thorne Drive, one-half mile south of FM 1960 East, between Aldine-Westfield and Hardy Roads. For more information about the college, call 281.618.5400 or visit LoneStar.edu/NorthHarris.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 98,000 students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of $3.1 billion. LSC consists of six colleges, eight centers, two university centers, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more visit LoneStar.edu.

