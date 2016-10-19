Lone Star College-North Harris encourages students to take advantage of earlier FAFSA access date

Sharing is caring! Facebook

HOUSTON (October 26, 2016) –Lone Star College-North Harris encourages students to take advantage of filing their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) early, but now with a new access date, students will be able to file the application even sooner than they thought!

The FAFSA is a free application that can be filled out online and gives students access to the largest source of financial aid to help them pay for college. Federal student aid can help with expenses such as tuition, housing, books, supplies, transportation and other education-related expenses.

There are several types of financial aid available to LSC-North Harris students including grants and scholarships, which do not need to be repaid. A grant is money set aside by both the state of Texas and the federal government for students who need it to pay for college. The most common federal education grant is the Pell Grant. Some financial aid is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.



In order to maximize the amount of financial aid received, students should fill out the FAFSA (and any other financial aid applications that may be required) by the earliest deadline, if not sooner!

One major change that has happened this year is that students could access the FAFSA application on Oct. 1, 2016, three months earlier than the usual date of Jan. 1, 2017. For those students planning on attending college during the 2017-2018 year, applications will be accepted between Oct. 1, 2016 and June 30, 2018. Due to limited funding, applicants are encouraged to apply by the priority deadline. For priority consideration, all applications must be received by March 15, 2017.

For more information about FAFSA, visit FAFSA.ed.gov.

Lone Star College-North Harris is located at 2700 W.W. Thorne Drive, one-half mile south of FM 1960 East, between Aldine-Westfield and Hardy Roads. For more information about the college, call 281.618.5400 or visit LoneStar.edu/NorthHarris.

Known for its leadership, innovation and steadfast commitment to student success, Lone Star College provides high-quality academic transfer and workforce education / career training programs to more than 85,000 credit students each semester, and a total enrollment of nearly 98,000 students. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to promote student success and economic prosperity. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., is the chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area, which consists of six colleges, eight centers, two university centers, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more visit LoneStar.edu.

