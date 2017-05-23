Sharing is caring! Facebook

HOUSTON (May 23, 2017) – Lone Star College-North Harris recently celebrated those students who earned their General Education Development (GED) diploma with a graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. in the college’s Conference Center.



“Our students balance family, work and other responsibilities and we celebrate with them in reaching their goals of earning their GED,” said Dr. Gerald F. Napoles, president, LSC-North Harris.



Approximately 135 students earned their GED from LSC-North Harris between April 1, 2016 and March 15, 2017.

Dr. Napoles and college administrators addressed the graduates along with LSC Board of Trustee Chair Alton Smith, who was the keynote speaker. GED graduate Youssef Martinez provided the student perspective, sharing how his hardships ultimately led him to obtain a degree. LSC Trustees Linda Good, J.D. and Art Murillo were also in attendance.



“LSC-North Harris has offered a GED program since the college opened in 1973 and has helped thousands of adults prepare for college, training or a good job with good wages,” said Tina Riddle, interim director of Continuing Education at LSC-North Harris.

Students interested in earning a GED from LSC-North Harris can sign up for fall 2017 classes now, in person or online at http://www.lonestar.edu/departments/careerservices/CE_Reg_Form_2017.pdf.



Research has shown that people with a high school credential earn $568,000 more in a lifetime than people without a high school credential.

Classes begin August 29, 2017 and are offered in English and Spanish for a nominal fee. The GED Orientation Session is highly recommended prior to registering and there is no fee for this class.

All students must present a valid photo ID at the time of registration. Sixteen and 17 year olds must have a signed parental permission form, an official withdrawal form from school and valid photo ID. Parental permission forms may be obtained online at or at a Lone Star College campus.

For more information, contact the LSC-North Harris Continuing Education Department at 281.618.5602. The college is located at 2700 W.W. Thorne Drive, Houston, TX 77003.

About Lone Star College

Lone Star College-North Harris is located at 2700 W.W. Thorne Drive, one-half mile south of FM 1960 East, between Aldine-Westfield and Hardy Roads. For more information about the college, call 281.618.5400 or visit LoneStar.edu/NorthHarris.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 95,000 students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of $3.1 billion. LSC consists of six colleges, eight centers, two university centers, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more visit LoneStar.edu.

