Living Legend Mr. Lawrence Madkins

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

HOUSTON – Harriet Tubman once said, “Quakers almost as good as Colored. They call themselves friends and you can trust them every time.” With that being stated, there are not very many African-Americans that can trace their ancestral heritage back to its origin and find that they did not come from the descent of enslaved Africans. However recently, African-American News&Issues was privileged to interview with 103-year-old, Lawrence Madkins. Through much research and records dating back to the 1700’s, his family has been able to trace their entrance into the United States as bonafide Quakers. When his progenitors came to the States, they were contracted to help build. Many of them were: carpenters, blacksmiths, farmers, mule trainers, amidst a gallery of other professions. The Quakers were a very religious sect of people that opposed slavery, when it was the unpopular thing to do. Over time, as they grew they migrated to different parts of the country. Hence, the genealogy of Mr. Lawrence Madkins!

Lawrence Madkins was born November 20, 1912 in Panola County, Texas. At a young age he was introduced to and taught the art of agriculture. This was contributed to the fact that he was raised on a massive farm. The farm sat on Route 1, in Panola County. During our interview Madkins said, “We raised some of everything that you can raise on a farm – from a guinea on up.” He continued, “Once our harvest was ready and we had more than we could use, we’d sell some and divide the rest with relatives.” Madkins adamantly conveyed that his father taught him and his nine siblings the value of hard work. “My father didn’t like any lazy people around him,” he stated. He expressed that every day there was something to do; even when it rained there was still work to be done. He remembers riding along with his father and being taught how to build houses, churches, chimneys and all manner of constructive work. He chuckled and said, “It was heavy work and I didn’t really like it but, he still taught me. I can still do a little jackleg carpenter work myself… I just might hit my finger before I hit a nail.” “My father always told us to learn how to do more than one thing, so we would never be without a job,” he added.

Though majority of his childhood was spent in Panola County, he and his family lost their home to a house fire. This unfortunate incident resulted in his family relocating to the North side of Fort Worth. After graduating from high school, he moved to Nacogdoches to work at an oil mill. He worked there for five years and relocated to Fort Worth. There he secured employment with Fort Worth Stockyard (Cow Town). While there he met his wife, Zeolar Jackson and they married in 1945. Together they raised seven children, six sons and one daughter. After leaving the Stockyard, he went to work for Armour and Company in Fort Worth, until the company moved to Chicago. With Armour relocating, he decided to take an early retirement package, after a dedicated 25 years of service.

Madkins regarded his early days as the, “good life”. His mother was the housekeeper. She kept a consistent routine throughout the week. Every morning she had breakfast prepared at 5:30am, lunch at noon and supper at 6pm. During that time, he informed that they would only eat meat on Sunday’s when the preacher would come to their home. Although he came from a large family he recalled that they always had something to eat, even if it was no more than bread and syrup. While bringing me up to speed on over a century worth of history, he showed his discontent with the present-day, “Eat Out” expression. He exclaimed, “Back then, women learned how to cook and sew – I saw the time where three women would work on one quilt all day and then sell it for $7 – $10.”

With a joyful demeanor he shared fond memories of things that they would do when he was younger. “I remember when we used to go out in the woods and climb up a ladder; we would find a limb with a lot of leaves on it, tie it to a string and use it as a broom to sweep. We would can preserves, hunt berries to can and rob plum trees, but we only wanted the plums that were still on the tree, not the ones that had fallen off already.” He even took a stroll back to his school days by saying, “When I went to school, I had one pair of pants and shoes… I’d polish those shoes at night and wear them to church on Sunday.” He also noted the major difference in living now, as opposed to his life early on.

He said, “The quality of life-living now is so much different from what it was then. You could live easy then. A loaf of bread was less than $.25 and gas was under $.50 a gallon. I remember when I first started working at Armour during World War II; I worked for $.64/hour.”

From as far back as he could remember, he was always in church. Early in life, he attended Macedonia Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Jasper Moss. He served there faithfully as a Superintendent for over 20 years, when his vision became dim. His strong religious background was noted, as he fervently quoted one of his favorite scriptures, “Ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free” St. John 8:32.

Through the strong work ethics that were instilled in him and his siblings by their parents, they were able to become great contributors to society. One of his brothers was a schoolteacher at Reese College, other relatives were nurses, superintendents, collegiate and professional athletes and he even revealed his kinship to the infamous Texas singer, Archie Bell. Due to his belief in education, he would donate funds to Texas and Wiley College.

In 2008, he moved to Houston to live with his only daughter and son-in-law, Bessie and Ozay Rogers. Since that time, he has attended Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church under the administration of Pastor Dayle Perry. He loves the leadership of Pastor Perry and enjoys attending Sunday School. Previously, he has been awarded for his outstanding perfect attendance.

At the ripe age of 103-years-old, Madkins’ mind is still just as sharp as a tack. When asked of his favorite song, he immediately began to sing the lyrics to, “Will You Meet Me There?” With a strong and soothing voice he started singing like it was going out of style! After singing, he even burst out into a mini-sermon, asking me and his daughter, Bessie if we are going to meet him there? As we commenced further into our interview he offered his advice to members of the young African-American community. He said, “Whatever you do follow the rules and stay in school, because you’re going to need it. You might not think it today. But the day is going to come when you will need it. When you go to apply for a job, the first thing that they are going to ask you is, ‘how far did you go in school’?”

As part of our interview, of course I had to ask Mr. Madkins the million dollar question that everyone wants to know. What would you contribute your longevity to, Mr. Madkins? Boy, was I in for a treat. He replied, “Well… To live long, that’s easy… All you have to do is to stay away from illegal drugs. They got a new one out now, called crack. I don’t know how they did that, but I think they take it and put it in a cigarette and smoke it until they go crazy. I don’t want to say too much about that because you’ll think directly, that I know something. But, I never had time to see my money go up in the air, so I stayed away from it.”

Mr. Madkins has six sons and one daughter: Leon, Richard, Lawrence, Jr. Madkins, L.C. Cunningham, Bessie (Ozay) Rogers and Melvin and Freddy Madkins, who are both deceased. Undoubtedly, he has never forgotten his upbringing and the values that were instilled in him. It is evident through the manifestation of his children. Today, all of his children have had or have productive careers. Furthermore, he has: 35 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 12 great great-grandchildren. He also communicates regularly with his last living sibling, his sister, Elnora who resides in California. African-American News&Issues salutes Mr. Lawrence Madkins for his longevity and wishes him many more years to come!

Comments

comments

About the author

aframnews