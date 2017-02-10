Sharing is caring! Facebook

By Darwin Campbell

“Success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles which he has overcome while trying to succeed.” — Booker T. Washington HOUSTON- It was reported on in the Afro-American Newspaper on January 5, 1906 that a truly remarkable, African-American woman named Mary McDonald. McDonald died at the ripe old age of 135. She was not just any woman, but the oldest Black Woman in America at the time. Her origins dated back to her birth on November 14, 1770 in Pennsylvania. According the records kept by the Home for the Aged and Infirmed Colored Persons at the time, Mary was born in Frogtown near Valley Forge. As a young girl, she recalled at the age of four years how she was placed in the family of Reese Howell and remembers the years 1777 and 1778, when the Revolutionary forces were camped near Valley Forge under the command of General George Washington. She also reportedly remembered some who resided in the Valley Forge area, including the prominent man Isaac Walker and his family. The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) organization verified her accounts and showed that she gave accurate descriptions and details of the skirmishing of the Continental Army Philadelphia neighborhoods and how “the soldiers were always going up and down the road dressed in all buttons.”

She often talked about how the soldiers came around twice a week to collect the provisions prepared for them and how all the women in the neighborhood gave food to the patriots. A STAR IS BORN Just one year after McDonald’s historical and celebrated Homegoing, Emma Primas was born. Primas, now 111-years old, grew up in Cold Springs, in the East Texas rural area just off Texas Highway 156, about 63 miles north of Houston in San Jacinto County. She is indeed one of Houston’s oldest residents and like McDonald has seen the changes in history from the cotton and sugar cane fields to Jim Crow Segregation, the KKK and Barack Obama, the nation’s first African-American President.

EARLY DAYS Growing up, Primas remembers how life was not as easy then compared to the modern conveniences of today. “There were not cars for us at the time,” she said, “Most just walked everywhere we went from the fields to the store. To school, church and back home.” She added that the day in the life did not include having a regular job to go to with decent pay. It meant hitting the fields at sunrise and working all day with no guaranteed salary cause you had to take the whatever money you got paid.

Early life consisted of working in those fields and going to school was not a giant priority until much later because family survival was dependent upon everyone doing their part from the least to the eldest. As a teenager, her favorite subjects in school were reading, arithmetic and geography. Primas also reported going to school and working and after school, she would go to the homes of Whites and wash dishes earning up to $3 per day. She also noted that families were closer knit and everyone knew each other and had a stake in the kids being raised there. As a community, Primas detailed how children were brought up during her childhood era. “Folks helped raised each other’s children,” she said. “If the children were misbehaving, people would deal with it and tell the parents and more discipline would be coming.” Primas said trying times and strained race relations made Black families closer and resulted in many communities using the village concept to teach and raise its generations of youth. She said it was during that time that her life philosophies were being molded and cemented. “I learned a lots about life from them,” she said. “I also believe the teaching and the hard work prepared me the what was going on and what was ahead.” Among some of those were how to communicate with others, manage money and work smarter.

JIM CROW Jim Crow is a practice or policy of segregating or discriminating against Black people, as in public places, public vehicles, or employment. Race relations were under stress with riots and division were prevalent in the North and the South as Primas was coming of age. In 1906, a riot, known as the Brownsville Affray, breaks out between African-American soldiers and local citizens in Brownsville, Texas. A local resident is killed. In the coming months, President Theodore Roosevelt discharges three companies of African-American soldiers. In Atlanta, the race riots there breaks out on September 22 and lasts for two days. Ten African-Americans and two Whites are killed as a result. Again in 1908 in Springfield, Illinois, race riot broke out in August. This race riot is considered the first of its kind in a Northern city in more than 50 years. In 1917, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) organized the largest civil rights protest in United States’ history. In New York City with an estimated 800 children, led 10,000 silent marchers. The marchers moved silently up the streets of New York City holding signs that read, “Mr. President, why not make America safe for democracy?” and “Thou Shall Not Kill.” The purpose was to highlight the importance of bringing an end to lynching, Jim Crow laws and violent attacks against African-Americans.

RIOTING/RACIST 20s – The 1920s, often called the Roaring Twenties, is synonymous with the Jazz Age and the Harlem Renaissance. African-American musicians, visual artists, and writers were able to achieve great fame and notoriety for their work. However, African-American communities continued to be ravaged following racism and riots. In 1921, the Tulsa Race Riots begin on May 31. When the riot ends the following day, an estimated 60 African-Americans and 21 White residents are killed. In addition to these casualties, the African-American business district known as Deep Greenwood is destroyed. Two years later in 1923, the Rosewood Massacre occurs . According to Blackpast.org, The massacre was carried out in the small, predominantly Black town of Rosewood in Central Florida. The massacre was instigated by the rumor that a White woman, Fanny Taylor, had been sexually assaulted by a Black man in her home in a nearby community. A group of White men, believing this rapist to be a recently escaped convict named Jesse Hunter who was hiding in Rosewood, assembled to capture this man. At least six Blacks and two Whites were killed, and the town of Rosewood was abandoned and destroyed.

EARLY BRIGHT SPOTS The Black Swan Phonograph Corporation was founded as a company and is the first African-American record company in America. Also, the Binga State Bank was established in Chicago by Jesse Binga. It was the largest African-American bank in the United States before the Stock Market Crash of 1929. Between living with not voting rights, dealing with racism and the Great Depression, Primas learned a number of lessons that helped shaped the next 90+ years of her life.

THE GREAT MIGRATION After becoming an adult, Primas became part of the Great Migration that lure some Black to the North looking for opportunities, while others went West to find prosperity. According to About Education.com, the Great Migration was the relocation of more than 6 million African-Americans from the southern United States to cities in the North, Midwest, and West from 1910 to 1970. The migration was a result of Jim Crow segregation laws and poor economic opportunities in the south for African Americans. Because the KKK was still operating underground operations in lynching and violence against African Americans. The violent acts helped prompt The Great Migration. As the movement moved into the later years, African Americans moved west to cities like Los Angeles where movie production and roles promised some blacks a rising future. By the end of the movement, a new Black culture was established in America as African American’s were afforded even more economic rights as business opportunities were created. This new Black culture was present in many of the larger city suburbs – Detroit, New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia. She spent her time in California working as in a famous Over the next three decades, changes happened rapidly, especially after the World War II and the era of President Harry Truman.

EDUCATIONAL AND CIVIL RIGHTS GAINS Living through three major historical changes affecting Black people are among the greatest memorable political and legal events in her life. In 1954, the landmark Supreme Court decision, Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, overturned the Plessy v. Ferguson ruling. The ruling declared that racial segregation violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. The ruling made it unconstitutional to separate students of different races in public school. Ten years later, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 made it illegal to racially segregate public facilities and employment. In 1955, a local chapter secretary of the NAACP refuses to give up her seat on a segregated bus in Montgomery, Ala. Her name was Rosa Parks and her actions would set the stage for the Montgomery Bus Boycott. The boycott became a springboard for the efforts of organizations such as the NAACP, Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) and Urban League to develop a national civil rights movement. In 1964-1965: The NAACP played a pivotal role in the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Voting Rights Act of 1965. Through cases fought and won in the U.S. Supreme Court as well as grassroots initiatives such as the Freedom Summer, the NAACP consistently appealed to various levels of government to change American society. Primas also remembers Martin Luther King Jr. and said Blacks were sparked by the Civil Rights Movement and actions and were very optimistic about the future at that time.

ON VOTING Voting has always been important to Primas, even despite the challenges of paying poll taxes in the South. She remembered a past when only white men could vote and the white women were mad because they wanted to vote too but couldn’t. “They didn’t let the white women vote at first with them because they thought women were unpredictable,” she said. “Soon as blacks were allowed to vote, I voted in California. You just had to be 18 there and nothing else. When I came back to Houston, I bought my poll taxes, so I could vote in Houston.” Poll taxes were used in most Southern states as a means of discouraging low-income black voters from participating in elections. Along with “literacy” tests and simple intimidation, they were among the instruments used to guarantee white political supremacy in the South during the Jim Crow era. Today, gerrymandering voting districts and using strong Voter ID requirements are ways used in modern era to control access to the ballot box in states.

LIFE HIGHLIGHTS/WISDOM Highlight of her life was hearing Dr Martin Luther King Jr. and Meeting President Obama. She said Dr. King was truly inspiring and that one of the saddest days in her life was the day he was killed by an assassin in 1968. On President Obama, she said she never thought in her lifetime that she would ever see a black become President of the United States. “They gave him a hard time, but I am glad he made it though without nothing happening,” she said. “He was the first, but I do not think we will see history repeat itself on this again.” She said getting to meet him was a great highlight that many will never experience.

SUCCESS MEANS GOING BACK TO BASICS She said the key to change is for Black to learn to be united and support one another politically, in business and especially in rebuilding the family. “We need to bring back respect for the family,” she said. “Too many people want to change things and that has got people confused about the family.” She said it is high time Black men and Black women respect each other and start returning to the old paths where relationships were build between them instead of mixing it up (races). “It not about being prejudice, it is about what is good and what works. It is best for each of us to be with our own people,” she added. On political change, she reiterated the importance of full participation on election day. “People should get out in vote. It makes a difference. ,” she said. “If it didn’t, they wouldn’t be trying to do everything to stop you from voting. So it just makes sense to vote. Just don’t sit there and watch things happen.” Primas is still active as possible and gets out to community events as much as possible. She is thankful for 111 years on the planet and hopes the Lord spares her for many more. With a good sense of humor and positive spirit, she still has a full library of life experiences to learn from and share. Primas is the Mary McDonald of Texas and of our time.

