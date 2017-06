Sharing is caring! Facebook

Since the days of slavery, skin color has been used as a tool of separation and preferential treatment within the black community. The residue of the “house” versus “field Negro” divide has long remained with us, even as we celebrated black pride in the ’70s and hip-hop culture in the ’80s. House slaves were usually products of a relationship between a master and a female slave, so they tended to have lighter skin.

