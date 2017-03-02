Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Wake Service: Friday, March 3, 2017; Viewing: 6:00PM – 9:00PM @ Willie C. McDuffie Memorial Chapel 115 W. Hamilton St. Houston, Texas 77076; Funeral: Saturday, March 4, 2017: Viewing: 9:00AM – 11:00AM; Funeral at 11:00AM. Services will be held a New Faith Church 4315 W Fuqua St. Houston, TX 77045; Final Resting Place: Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery ~ Pearland, Texas

Howard Eugene Smith, Sr. was born on April 21, 1941 in Littig, Texas, to Raymond Sr. and Frankie Smith. He was the third of five children. To many of his close friends and family he was affectionately known as “Barney Fife” or “Sheriff”.

Howard was very proud of his job as a reserved deputy sheriff for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Howard was a very hard worker and while working as a deputy he also worked at Ladish Oil Company as a supervisor for several years. Howard’s passion to protect and serve was so strong that after fulfilling his time as a sheriff he retired as a security officer.

Howard was a very friendly and sociable person that loved to joke around. He enjoyed bringing his family together through fun barbecues and gatherings. In his spare time Howard loved to be involved in activities and be around his friends at the Senior’s Center. Howard was an excellent dominoes player and loved schooling anyone in an entertaining game of dominoes. If ever there was a time where Howard had a choice in dinner chicken was always on the menu.

Howard was a physically active person until he became ill. Whether it be jogging or keeping active on his bike he made great efforts to keep up his health. Howard spent abundant amounts of time in his garden planting beautiful trees and creating a peaceful environment for him to relax and spend time with family. He also enjoyed volunteering in his community and was a Boy Scout troop leader. Howard was very active in his church, New Faith, in Hiram Clarke and used his talent to sing in the church’s choir.

Howard was an amazing grandfather to his many beautiful and lively grandchildren. He will truly be missed and the memories of fun times with him will remain.

Howard was preceded in death by his father Raymond Smith Sr., Brother Raymond Smith Jr., Sister Dorothy Raglin-Polk and wives: Lovie Murray and Carol Smith.

He is survived by his children: Howard Smith Jr., Andrea Smith, Ronald Smith, Felton Smith, Robert Ester, Frederick Ester, Arlecia Thomas, Trevin Smith and Terrance Smith; grandchildren; a great grandchild; mother Frankie Smith, Sister Everlyn Green, Brother James Authur Smith; Uncle James Allen. He also leaves behind nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and relatives.

Comments

comments