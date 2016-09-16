“Let’s Stop Kicking Kids out Of School for the Stupid ISH They Do…”

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Prairie View A&M student and soccer player, , went to social media and posted a picture of herself in “blackface” accompanied with the caption “When you just tryna fit in at your HBCU”. As expected, the backlash from the PVAMU family was harsh and swift. University President, Dr. George C. Wright also responded to the issue with a statement on the university’s website. To some, Dr. Wright’s statement was not strong enough. I tend to disagree. Let me tell you why:

I know I’m about to ruffle a lot of feathers with what I’m about to say about this young lady, and as always I’m open for discussion and/or debate. I’m a ’50s Baby Boomer and I’m as pro-black as they come, but I don’t think that PVAMU should be like everybody else who kicks students out of college for the dumb shit they do. If that were the case, 90% of us would have been tossed out. PVAMU (in my opinion) should take the lead and offer this young lady a course in cultural sensitivity training.

I know many of you will probably throw up in your mouths reading this, but what type of statement would we send to the rest of the world if we forgave her for what she did and offered her some guidance. She made a stupid mistake and she’ll pay for it the rest of her life, but she attended our university and represented our school. This is STILL someone’s child and she (like every other kid who did something stupid) deserves a chance to fix it and make amends for it.

It’s just time to change the course of race-relations in America, why not start at PVAMU? Not many will agree with me, and that’s okay, but I’ve been a high school teacher for the past 13 years and some of things that African-American kids do and say should be awarded with expulsion too, but to me that’s not even an option. We have to save our kids, no matter what color or race they are. If we don’t, the pattern will just continue.

I know and I’ve seen what other universities have done in instances like this, especially at PWIs, but I feel that PVAMU should set trends and not follow them. I don’t look at this young lady as a “white girl”; I’m looking at her as PVAMU student. If PV Nation truly cared about OUR students, they would too, no matter what color they are…

