Let the Prophets Speak

Houston, TX – Ida B. Ullrich and her husband Joseph C. Ullrich Jr., Pastors of Quickening Word Church in Houston, TX. will host a ministry conference featuring Apostle John Eckhardt, Overseer of Crusaders Church in Chicago, IL., as guest speaker. The two day conference will be held at Good News Church International at 8400 Boone Rd. Houston, TX. 77072 on October 21, 2016 at 7:30 pm and on October 22, 2016 there will be a workshop at 8:30 am and a conference session at 10 am. The cost to attend the conference is $55 for both days. Those who want to attend can register by calling 281-946-9673 or can register at www.prophetarise.eventbrite.com.

Apostle John Eckhardt has a Doctor of Ministry degree from the Wagner Leadership Institute and he is also a faculty member at the Institute. He has ministered throughout the United States and overseas and is the founder of Impact Network an International Ministry of Prophetic and Apostolic Churches and he is the Overseer of Crusaders Church in Chicago, IL. He is also the founder of the Apostolic Institute of Ministry.

Through these ministries Apostle Eckhardt is impacting the lives of the Saints of God and the lives of future and current leaders in the apostolic and prophetic ministry by imparting an understanding of the truth of Bible scripture, including teachings on deliverance and spiritual warfare, and how to activate the gifts of the Holy Spirit. In addition to his ministry responsibilities, Apostle Eckhardt has authored 35 books which include;

Daily Declarations for Spiritual Warfare: Biblical Principles to Defeat the Devil;

God Still Speaks: How to Hear and Receive Revelation from God for your Family, Church, and Community

Prayers that Rout Demons: Prayers for defeating demons and Overthrowing the Powers of Darkness

Additional workshop speakers will be Ida B. Ullrich, Pastor of Quickening Word Church in Houston, Texas. She has an Honorary Doctorate degree in Leadership Studies from Elect Lady Sons of Thunder School of Ministry & Mentoring Academy and a certificate in counseling from Logos Bible Institute. She is also a graduate of Family Worship Center Church School of Ministry in Stafford, Texas. Pastor Ida is the founder of Women Rise Up Ministries, Elijah to Elisha Apostolic Prophetic Ministry, Texas Woman Pioneer Awards Foundation, and The Apostolic Prophetic Women Alliance. Her vision is to provide people with a foundation that consists of a knowledge and understanding of the Word of God, Bible truths. Her passion for more knowledge and deeper understanding of scripture is illuminated through the many books she has authored. Books include;

Abominations in the House of the Lord

Called or Chosen

Which Fire will You Choose

Apostle Blanche Barley, will also present a workshop at the conference. She is the founder and President of Bountiful House of Blessings Christian Center Church of Brookshire, TX, Houston West Greater Faith Association, and Daughter of Zion Ministry. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theology from Calvary Theological Seminary and a Master’s degree in Christian Counseling and a Doctorate of Arts in Theology from Immanuel Temple School of the Bible, under the guidance of Cornerstone University. Of all the degrees and education Dr. Barely has she values her Doctorate in the Holy Ghost above all the others as God has taught her many great and wonderful things. Dr. Barley’s ministry consists of teachings on healing and deliverance based on Bible scripture. She travels locally and abroad establishing churches and mentoring and counseling others in the Christian Faith.

The October 21-22nd, 2016 two day prophetic conference is designed to teach individuals the truth of Bible scripture equipping them with the knowledge they need to fulfill their purpose in Christ as they become more aware of God’s presence in their lives. The mission of the prophetic is to impart God’s vision giving us hope to see that vision come to pass and providing us with the instructions we need to follow in order to achieve God’s vision for our life.

