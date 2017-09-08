Sharing is caring! Facebook

People Start Down Long &Winding Road to Rebuild Houston & Harris County

“When we rebuild a house, we are rebuilding a home. When we recover from disaster, we are rebuilding lives and livelihoods”. – Sri Mulyani Indrawati

HOUSTON- Facing billions in losses and damages to homes and property, Houstonians now turn to the most challenging phase of recovery from Hurricane/Tropical Storm Harvey – Clean Up

What is the danger?

Be mindful of personal safety during flood cleanup. Take steps to stay safe.

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (HCOHSEM) Emergency Operations Center (EOC) remains at Level 1 (Maximum Readiness).

HCOHSEM will continue to monitor forecasts and weather developments along with the National Weather Service and the Harris County Flood Control District.

What you need to do:

Protect yourself from injuries during cleanup by wearing:

Hard hats

Goggles

Heavy work gloves

Waterproof boots with steel toes

Earplugs or headphones (if you’re working with noisy equipment)

Prevent Illness after a Disaster

Clean up, disinfect, and practice good hygiene to avoid illness from bacteria, viruses, mold, and mildew.

Get medical care if you are injured, sick, or having trouble coping with stress.

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, only use generators, pressure washers, grills, camp stoves, or other gasoline, propane, natural gas, or charcoal-burning devices outside and away from open windows, doors, and air vents.

Stay cool and drink plenty of fluids to prevent heat-related illness.

Pace Yourself during Clean Up

Cleaning up your home can be a big job. Be sure to take care of yourself:

Rest when you need to.

Decide which cleanup tasks are most important, and focus on those first. That way, you’re less likely to be overwhelmed.

Get help lifting heavy or bulky objects. If you lift too much on your own, you could hurt yourself.

Try to work with other people, so you aren’t alone.

Get support from family members, friends, counselors, or therapists.

Debris Removal

If you are in the process of clean-up and debris removal from your property, please take precautions to prevent disaster-related casualties and fatalities.

Be aware of damaged water, gas, and electric lines.

Be aware of damaged building and construction materials.

Do not attempt to conduct major tree work or reconstruction without proper equipment, permits, and training.

Be aware of household hazardous waste and contaminants.

The Harris County Residential Debris and Damage Assessment Hotline is now open to assist Harris County residents living in unincorporated areas of the County with recovery and rebuilding after Hurricane Harvey.

The Hotline staff is available to help residents answer questions about the following list of services:

Debris separation and removal from public roads and residential subdivisions.

Residential/Commercial Permits for repairing or replacing a damaged structure.

Phone numbers for other general recovery resources related to other basic needs.

The major goal of the Harris County Residential Debris and Damage Assessment Hotline is to ensure that public roads and other infrastructure do not pose an immediate threat to public safety. Harris County Residential Debris and Damage Assessment teams are currently working to conduct safety and damage assessments, while clearing debris from public roads in areas where flood waters have receded.

Report any hazardous materials spills to: Harris County Pollution Control Services Department at 713-920-2831.

Contact the Harris CountyResidential Debris and Damage Assessment Hotline at

713-274-3880.

Also, report any hazardous materials spills to: Harris County Pollution Control Services Department at 713-920-2831.

For additional information about debris separation and debris removal, please call the Harris County Residential Debris and Damage Assessment Hotline: 713-274-3880

*Household Hazardous Waste (HHW), such as paint (oil-based and latex), automotive chemicals, batteries, and lawn chemicals. HHW will not be picked up with regular debris piles. Harris County will notify all residents about HHW collection dates and drop-off locations.

See more at: http://www.readyharris.org/News-Information/Ready-Harris-News/Post/26767

To apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance, please visit: https://www.disasterassistance.gov/

Submit a home flood report at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HomeFlooding.

Download HCOHSEM’s ReadyHarris mobile app. The free app puts the power to build a personalized preparedness plan in the palm of your hand and is available for both Apple and Android devices.

Where you can learn more:​

Donations Management – 1-800-924-5985

Volunteer Management – 281-656-1533 volunteerhouston.org

By: Darwin Campbell

