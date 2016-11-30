Legendary R&B Icon Keith Sweat Announces Limited Las Vegas Engagement at Flamingo Las Vegas

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Tickets to “Keith Sweat: Last Forever” with Special Guest Aries Spears Jan. 17 – Feb. 4 on sale now

(Black PR Wire) LAS VEGAS – Platinum-selling R&B singer, Keith Sweat will perform a limited engagement in the Donny & Marie Showroom at Flamingo Las Vegas with a unique Vegas show, “Keith Sweat: Last Forever,” Jan. 17 through Feb. 4, 2017.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Keith’s triple-platinum album, “ Make It Last Forever ,” fans can anticipate to hear a variety of his notable hits including “I Want Her,” “Twisted” and “Nobody.” Joining the famed singer-songwriter on the Las Vegas stage will be stand-up comedian and long-serving MADtv cast member, Aries Spears.

“This is what I like to call the second act of my career,” says Keith. “This is the most exciting moment in my life. I cannot wait to hit the Flamingo stage and take Las Vegas fans on the Keith Sweat magical musical journey! Fasten your seatbelts Vegas – it’s going to be a thrilling ride.”

“We look forward to welcoming Keith Sweat to the iconic stage at Flamingo Las Vegas,” said Damian Costa, Caesars Entertainment vice president of Las Vegas entertainment operations. “Keith’s addition to our top-notch entertainment lineup continues to highlight Caesars Entertainment resorts as a premier destination for live entertainment in Las Vegas and around the world.”

The 15 performances going on sale are:

Jan. 2017: 17 – 21, 24 – 28, 31

Feb. 2017: 1 – 4

Ticket prices begin at $59, plus applicable tax and fees. VIP seats including a meet and greet with Keith Sweat are also available. Tickets are available at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office, by phone at (702) 777-2782 or by visiting www.keithsweatvegas.com. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

