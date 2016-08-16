Legal Wranglings Sideline Dallas Community Activist Fighting to Stop Police Brutality

The Next Generation Action Network founder sentenced to two years in prison

DALLAS – After his uncle was killed by police in 2010 and having to cope with the 2014 death of a woman he knew in high school who was missing for a week before being found dead in an abandoned building, Dominique Alexander, President and Founder of The Next Generation Action Network, was motivated to get involved with police protests hoping to raise awareness in Dallas and nationwide to help stem the rising tides of police brutality and killings sweeping across America aimed at African-Americans.

His passion to make change in his community not only raised awareness but also ramped up protests across the city against the increasing incidents of Blacks being shot and killed by police across the country.

That active stance and boldness now has Alexander facing time in jail for past violations, but more so it seems like a political checkmate move to intimidate and silence him, stifle all community activism efforts and get the influential, outspoken leader off Dallas streets.

According to news reports, State District Judge Gracie Lewis revoked probation for Alexander and sentenced him to two years in prison with credit for time served. Alexander, 27, who is the founder of the Next Generation Action Network, had previously been on probation for a 2009 felony injury to a child conviction.

In a jailhouse interview, Alexander compared his current plight to other famous civil rights leaders.

“No one is perfect. Dr. King wasn’t perfect, Malcolm X wasn’t perfect, Gandhi wasn’t perfect, Nelson Mandela, many other leaders who came before me, Al Lipscomb, nobody was perfect,” Alexander told a FOX 4 Dallas reporter.

However, Alexander does blames law enforcement for pressuring the judge in his case to issue a motion to revoke – and was used to silence the voice of the movement questioning police.

In her statements, Kim Cole, an attorney for Alexander and the network said the judge’s action will not stop the continued to push for police reform, stating, “This is the very reason we need to push for police reform. This system is corrupt.”

Cole asserted that she believes the case received extra scrutiny because of his protest involvement, noting that police and sheriff’s officers were involved in providing information to the judge in the case.

Other supporters, who asked to be anonymous, believe that Alexander has also been targeted for his activism and the actions are a move to intimidate activists and discourage and prevent other activists from speaking out about police brutality and violence against Black men by police departments nationwide – a charge that neither Dallas Police Chief David Brown nor Mayor Mike Rawlings has specifically addressed.

Alexander and The Next Generation Action Network headed up an organized rally and protest march July 7 to protest recent fatal police shootings of black men– the same fateful day rally that shots rang out and killed five Dallas police officers and wounded 7.

However, Alexander’s group had no connection to the shootings or shooter Micah Johnson involved in the incident.

Alexander was even on record thanking the Dallas Police Department and Dart Police for assisting with with our protest and condemned the shooting and killing of those officers.

According to the Next Generation Action Network information, The Next Generation Action Network was established in August 2014 in the aftermath of the Michael Brown case. In June 2015, the group organized a public protest for the McKinney black teenagers. The protest demonstration included a diverse group of people from all walks of life and was conducted peacefully.

The mission of the organization is to cultivate young leaders driven towards the eradication of social injustice through educational, civil and community reform.

“One of the goals in establishing our organization was to bring awareness to the issues that people of color face concerning police brutality,” according to Alexander and the group’s mission statement. “…Our efforts (are) to save lives…”

According to Judge Gracie Lewis, violations of Alexander’s probation included: Failure to report a probation officer three times in the past year; he left Dallas County twice going to Philadelphia and Baton Rouge; failure to pay his community supervision fees; and failure to take anger management and parenting classes.

Alexander did not dismiss his responsibility for not fulfilling the terms of his probation and for the consequences that come with violating it, but he said his violations had already been addressed in the court.

He contends he was targeted because he refused to stop the demonstrations.

“My activism, because of my community organizing, I’m here today. I didn’t do anything wrong again.” Alexander said.

The issues still exist, and they can act like they want to heal, but then they ignore the issues.

Alexander added that the work to stop brutality must continue because it will not heal itself and stopping only increases the risk of more lost lives.

By: Darwin Campbell, African-American News&Issues

*FOX 4 Dallas and The Next Generation Action Network contributed to this report.

