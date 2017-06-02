Sharing is caring! Facebook

Tragedy Sheds Light on Action Needed Immediately To Stop Black-On Black Youth Violence

DALLAS- He had dreams of going to college and becoming an engineer.

He was a football and track star with the potential to do great things.

He was a friend who gave unselfishly and took time for his fellow man

Now… he’s gone too soon.

LeDajrick Cox, 18, was fatally shot after an alleged confrontation at a gas station in Irving.

It was just hours after Cox had walked across the stage to receive his diploma at Carter High School in Dallas. He was set to play college football at Navarro College.

Those words are repeated for far too many of our young Black males.

According to reports, Cox was with a group of friends heading to a party. Police said three men in a white car harassed one of Cox’s female friends and he tried to diffuse the situation. The altercation ended with the suspects following their vehicle and firing into it, killing Cox and injuring two others.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a witness who was in the car with Robinson and Wright came forward with information.

Courtney Wright, 26, has been booked into the Irving jail for the shooting along with 17-year-old Jeremiah Robinson for fatally shooting the 18-year-old. They both now are facing murder charges in the case.

Right now none of that brings justice or explains why Black males get angry enough at one another to want to fight, shoot and kill each other. It painful and senseless, especially when decisions are made to give up freedom and putting out the promising lights of the best and brightest youth in our race.

There are some eyeopening chilling statistics that should raise eybrows in the Black community and make you cringe. We can no longer run from the truth because left unchecked, these sorrowful incidents will continue as family circles are shattered and broken by inaction and malaise.

In 93 percent of black homicide victims are killed by other blacks.

Black crime is even more prevalent in the country’s largest cities and counties.

There were almost 6,000 blacks killed by other blacks in 2015.

There is a strong connection between family breakdown and youth violence in Black communities.

Black males were more vulnerable to violent victimization than black females.

Younger blacks were generally more likely than older blacks to be victims of violence.

Who was LeDajrick Cox

The youth was a stand up young Black man who was very popular with his student body at Carter High School in Dallas. Cox was the prom and homecoming king his senior year, and was voted by his classmates as most popular, best looking and best all around.

“He just wanted to do the right thing, wanted to achieve, just tried so hard,” his father, Reginald Henry, told a Dallas news station. “I was real proud of him.”

He recently posted a photo on Twitter showing him the college’s uniform after announcing his decision to sign on with the school.

Cox was a standout wide receiver at Dallas’ Carter High School. He was also a track star.

A Young Compassionate Heart

Jesus Christ once taught that “if a man ask for your coat, you give him your cloak also.”

Cox was the type of young man who has compassion for his fellow man.

In one reported incident last December, Cox posted a video of the moment when he gave a classmate a pair of shoes. The classmate was being bullied because he only had one old pair of shoes,

Cox wrote on Twitter, “Dude Was Getting Picked On Cause He Had 1 Pair Of Shoes So I Gave Him Some” along with the video showing him giving the new pair of Nike Jordans to Reese.”

“He really saved my life. He knew everything I had going on, he knew I was poor, he knew I didn’t have a dime, he knew I didn’t have anything,” the youth told a Dallas News Station. “I cried because nobody has ever done that for me before.”

The Family’s Loss is The Black Community’s Loss

His life speaks volumes about what all of us are going to miss.

Cox’s father, Reginald Henry said of his death. “It’s just tragic,. One minute you’re hugging your child saying congratulations, and the next minute you’re at a funeral home picking out a casket. It’s not a good feeling at all.”

His potential impact on the Black community and human race was limitless.

“He played football, ran track, as well as soccer, baseball. He pretty much did it all,” Cox’s stepfather, Sam Johnson sharing his thoughts about him. “We all had dreams for him.”

He would have been a great engineer, a great father, a great grandfather and possibly another powerful city councilman or state legislator. His sports skills might have propelled him into the spotlight of the Olympics or the National Football League.

Cox’s cousin, Corlandrion Dorsey, posted a photo from Cox’s graduation on Facebook and wrote, “Family I’m asking for your prayers right now for our family. My little cousin graduated from Carter High school yesterday and last night he was killed. Words can not express the heart ache and pain I’m in right now. I’ve watched him grow from a little boy following me to a grown man leading others. Ledajrick Cox you’re always going to be in my heart.”

When Will Young Blacks Get It

Self hatred, confrontation and challenging one another as a measure of dealing with your pains and frustrations of failure and loss is not the answer.

Every Black person on planet Earth is riding on the same ships – Ships of broken homes, blighted neighborhoods, unemployment, absent fathers, single-parent mothers, low wages, probation, incarcerated parents, dead end after dead end jobs, shortages of funds….etc.

None of that is worth turning guns on ourselves, raping , pillaging, attacking and killing one another in moments of foolish rages or allowing jealousy against the good fortunes of others to cause us bitterness to the point that we want to hurt, maim and kill another person.

Real Talk

There is never a reason to take this frustration out on one another. It simply is not the answer.

All the tears and prayers in the world can’t bring Ladajrick back from the grave.

There simply is no reset button in this life, but what can we take from this tragic death of this young man who was destined for greatness.

We can only HOPE that his death will sound the alarm and be a light house shining out of darkness that will guide some other Black youth to safety and shake them out of lifestyles that only lead to destruction.

Reginald Henry, LD Cox’s father, told the news agencies he just wants justice.

“You can’t give me back what you took from me,” Henry said. “So how are you going to pay me back? What are you going to give me back to equal what I lost? We don’t know what LD would have become or not become. But we’ll never know that because his life ended.”

If this Black on Black youth violence and madness does not end soon, African-Americans may soon find themselves nothing but a relic and memory or an exhibit in our own recently opened National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

Time to wake up…..

U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Statistics contributed information to this story.

By: Darwin Campbell, Senior Journalist of African-American News&Issues

Photos: Facebook public

