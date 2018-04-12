Sharing is caring! Facebook

It’s well-known what LeBron James can do at the rim. His size, strength and ability to absorb contact make him arguably the best scorer at the game’s shortest shots. But this season, he’s establishing himself as the best at the game’s longest shots, too.

The 3-pointer from way deep is the trademark of Steph Curry, and yet it’s James whose precision from several steps behind the arc is on pace to break records. Through Monday, James has made 52.3 percent (23 for 44) of his shots from 28 feet or farther from the hoop, according to Basketball-Reference.com. That’s not only the best this season among players who have taken at least 15 of those shots, but it’s also the best anyone has shot from that deep since the 2000-01 season, the furthest back play-by-play data is available on Basketball-Reference.com.

Even Curry’s other-worldly 2015-16 season, in which he routinely rained threes on opposing defenses shortly after crossing half-court, can’t compare to what James is doing this year.

Source: https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/lebron-james-is-the-new-steph-curry/

