Houston – This is your chance to learn more about your legal rights, and have fun at the same time. Best of all, it is absolutely free.

On Saturday, September 30th, the Center for Consumer Law at the University of Houston Law Center, with the sponsorship of the Houston Lawyer Referral Service, will host more than 40 volunteer lawyers, judges, and law professors, teaching courses in several different areas of law. The “People’s Law School” is designed to provide useful information to individuals about their legal rights. This session of the People’s Law School will focus on the legal issues faced in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. In addition to the classes, volunteer attorneys will be available to answer your questions.

Classes will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on the main campus of the University of Houston Law Center. There will be classes focusing on the legal issues faced in the aftermath of Harvey, insurance, FEMA, consumer/landlord tenant, bankruptcy, credit and debt collection, tax, wills, immigration, government benefits, family law and more. There also are classes in how to work with an attorney and a class on how you can find information on the law on the Internet.

Each person may choose three classes to attend. Every class will be taught by a different instructor, with a different approach, so feel free to take a class more than once if you are really interested in the subject matter.

All instructors are volunteer attorneys from the Houston area, and most of the instructors are happy to answer individual questions after class. Dozens of law students and members of the University of Houston Law Center are available to help with everything from the free coffee and donuts, to the final evaluation form. Everyone who attends also receives comprehensive written materials to supplement the classes.

As the almost 40,000 people who have attended the People’s Law School in the past have discovered, when it comes to the law, knowledge really is power. The “People’s Law School” won’t make you an attorney, but it will help you settle disputes and avoid problems. Whether you are buying a car, preparing a will, dealing with a debt collector or in a dispute with your neighbor, knowing your legal rights can make a difference.

Although there is no charge for the “People’s Law School,” you must pre-register to attend. Registration is limited to the first 1,000 people. To register, simply visit, www.peopleslawyer.net.

