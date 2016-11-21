Lawsuit Puts Jail & Bail System on Trial

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

By: Darwin Campbell

HOUSTON, TX – The Civil Rights Corps and the Texas Fair Defense Project have filed suit this week against the City of Houston for unconstitutionally jailing hundreds of Texans.

The complaint, Hernandez et al. v. City of Houston, filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, claims that the city’s practice of keeping people in jail cells without promptly determining whether there was probable cause for their arrest is unconstitutional.

“It has become routine practice in this country to lock up poor people for days or weeks after arrest,” said Charlie Gerstein, an attorney with Civil Rights Corps. “Whenever there is any delay in the City’s criminal process, impoverished people, not the City, suffer the consequences of dangerous, overcrowded jail cells.”

Plaintiffs are represented by Charlie Gerstein and Alec Karakatsanis with Civil Rights Corps and Rebecca Bernhardt and Susanne Pringle with the Texas Fair Defense Project.

The lawsuit requests certification of a class of individuals harmed by the city’s blatantly unconstitutional actions and compensation for those people who were illegally kept in jail.

The Civil Rights Corps is a non-profit organization dedicated to challenging systemic injustice in the American legal system.

Accordng to Gerstein, the group works with individuals accused and convicted of crimes, their families and communities, people currently or formerly incarcerated, activists, organizers, judges, and government officials to challenge mass human caging and to create a legal system that promotes equality and human freedom.

The organization engages in advocacy and public education and specializes in innovative, systemic civil rights litigation with the goal of re-sensitizing the legal system and our culture to the injustice and brutality that characterize the contemporary criminal justice system.

Problems with the Process

When the Houston Police Department arrests someone who is unable to pay a money bond, that person is taken to the Houston City Jail. Anywhere between 8 hours and several days later, the arrested person is taken to the Harris County Jail, where he is booked and processed.

Only after the person arrives at the Harris County Jail does he receive a probable cause hearing at which a neutral magistrate decides whether there was a legally sufficient basis for his arrest.

During July and August of 2016, as well as at other points in 2016, the Houston City Jail routinely held people for more than three days before transferring them to the Harris County Jail. Booking records for 2016 show that Houston held hundreds people in its jail for longer than three days before transferring them to Harris County in July and August alone.

“The neutral magistrate’s determination that there was a legitimate reason for an arrest is a crucial check on the incredible power of the police to take away the liberty of citizens in our democracy,” said Rebecca Bernhardt, Executive Director of the Texas Fair Defense Project. “The City of Houston’s practice is an affront to the rule of law.”

It has been well-settled law from the United States Supreme Court for decades that the City’s delays in making probable cause determinations are presumptively unconstitutional. They also violate Texas law and local rules.

“Throughout this past year, the City has simply kept arrestees in jail indefinitely if they cannot pay a predetermined sum of money, even though it is clearly unconstitutional to confine them to a jail cell for more than 48 hours without a probable cause determination,” Gerstein said. “People who have enough money walk right out of the police station; everyone else sits in a jail cell until the City gets around to determining whether there is a legal basis to hold them.”

About Texas Fair Defense Project

The Texas Fair Defense Project (TFDP) is a non-profit civil rights law firm whose mission is to improve the fairness of Texas’s criminal courts and ensure that all Texans have access to justice.

TFDP focuses on improving the public defense system and challenging policies that create modern-day debtors’ prisons filled with poor people who cannot afford to pay criminal judgment debts and commercial bond fees.

Comments

comments

About the author

aframnews