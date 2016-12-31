Last week to register for classes at Lone Star College-North Harris

Sharing is caring! Facebook

HOUSTON (January 6, 2017) – Don’t delay! There are only a few days left to register for spring 2017 classes which begin Monday, Jan. 17, with weekend classes starting Jan. 20. Students can choose from academic and university-transfer courses, as well as workforce training programs.

Classes fill quickly during the final registration week, so make sure to register and reserve your seat today!

The LSC-North Harris Business Office, located on the first floor of the college’s Student Services Building, will be open to assist students Monday, Jan. 9 through Thursday, Jan. 12 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday (Jan. 7 and 14) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Advisors will be also be available to help new students with the registration process.

Students who still need to complete registration requirements are encouraged to take advantage of one of the three New Student Orientation sessions that will be offered before the close of registration. All sessions will take places in the college’s Conference Center, located on the second floor of the Student Services Building.

New Student Orientation Schedule:

· Jan. 9 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

· Jan. 11 10 a.m. to Noon

· Jan. 14 10 a.m. to Noon

Current and recently enrolled students can register online at LoneStar.edu/registration or at any Lone Star College location. New students can apply for admission online, or in-person. A complete listing of upcoming classes is available at LoneStar.edu/class-search. For more information, call 281.618.5410.

LSC-North Harris courses are designed to fit a diverse spectrum of academic goals, and can lead to certificates, associate degrees or university transfer. Credit classes range from art, biology, and automotive technology to cosmetology, nursing and criminal justice. Classes are offered days, evenings or weekends at LSC-North Harris, LSC-Greenspoint Center and LSC-Victory Center, as well as in online and hybrid formats.

Lone Star College-North Harris is located at 2700 W.W. Thorne Drive, one-half mile south of FM 1960 East, between Aldine-Westfield and Hardy Roads. For more information about the college, call 281.618.5400 or visit LoneStar.edu/NorthHarris.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 98,000 students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of $3.1 billion. LSC consists of six colleges, eight centers, two university centers, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more visit LoneStar.edu.

