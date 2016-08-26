A World of Inspiration, Motivation, & Sophistication By: Chelsea Davis-Bibb, M.Ed.

Houston- It is not always easy being a woman in today’s society. There are many things that women go through on a day-to-day basis, and there are often many expectations that are placed on womens’ shoulders. Trying to balance everything may seem hard at times, and trying to live up to everyone’s expectations is not always easy either. Due to this, Lakiesha Thomas founded La’Shaes, LLC, which is considered to be a motivational movement throughout Texas, and abroad. She loves to help women and girls, who may be going through different obstacles and challenges, and provides emotional support, and encouraging words to help them move forward and progress in their life.

Thomas is originally from New Orleans, Louisiana, but has lived in the Houston area for a while now. She obtained a Bachelors degree in Criminal Justice from Southern University with the intentions of becoming a lawyer, but her life took a turn, and she decided to pursue entrepreneurship. Although La’Shaes has only been around for about three years, the vision for this creation was planned several years ago. Through La’Shaes, Thomas wants women and girls to be encouraged, and to know that “they are great, they are special, and they have something special and great to offer to the world.”

Through it all, this organization wants to bring women together. In order to do this, they host expos, fashion shows, and other networking events in order to help women from all over come together. Bringing women together for Thomas is very important because she is not only really close to her mother, but to her two sisters as well. She knows that everyone doesn’t have the support system that she has with her family, so she wants other women to not only experience love and support, but to grow from it as well. In addition to, her organization is also working on a sister-to-sister campaign, which was created to help promote women who have businesses. They help with marketing and to help make their dreams or visions within the business come true.

One goal that Thomas has, is to expand her organization by adding a non-profit group called Beautifully Created for a Strong Survivor. This group will be focused on young teenaged girls and boys, and will provide them with a platform that allows them to speak out without the fear of being judged or criticized. This group will also teach these kids how to be around each other, and discuss topics that are important to their development. Thomas stated, “They are our future, and they are the ones who will be creating more kids.” She made it known that if the kids are properly taught about different things, then they will have a better future, and eventually become better parents one day.

Furthermore, Thomas is the author of the motivational book Life Not Hard but a Challenge, which can be purchased on Amazon. In this book, women can find encouragement, and inspiration on topics such as life, love, and relationships. This book is sure to help women overcome anything that they are going through, and to know that their pain, is only temporarily. Through this book, she truly wants women to know that life really isn’t hard; it’s just a challenge. She expressed, “When we say hard, we have a tendency to not want to deal with it anymore, but if something challenges you, you want to beat it, and conquer it.” She further stated that women must find the purpose within the challenge in order to help them defeat it. Lakeisha Thomas is on a strong mission to help every woman that she can. With the support from her team, she is changing and impacting many lives in a positive way.

In conclusion, La’Shaes is now preparing for their next event, which is Rolling Out the Pink Carpet for Breast Cancer Awareness on October 10th, and October 11th, in New Orleans, Louisiana. For more information about this event, and about this organization, you can view their website at http://lashaesdiamond.webs.com/.

