LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, PLEASE WELCOME JOE THOMAS

Fri. September 16 – Pullup, WA
Sat. September – 17 Dallas, TX
Sat. September 24 – St. Louis, MO
Fri. October. 14 – Jacksonville, FL
Sat. October 15 – Circle of Sisters
Sun October 16 – Chicago, IL
Sat. October 22 – St. Petersburg, FL
Sun. October 23 – South Haven MS
Wed. Oct. 26 – Dayton, OH
Fri. October 28 – Birmingham, AL
Sat. October 29 -Hampton, VA
November 21 – 27th – Australia
With so much enthusiasm from this artist there is no wonder why Joe continues to conquer the world one continent at a time. “I am just doing what I do, in the best way that I can”, says Joe. “I do my best to give my fans what they expect from me and be as honest in my music as I can”, he adds.
#MyNameIsJoeThomas continues the legacy which Joe has created since his breakthrough in the industry. He pushes the envelope without breaking the bank and #MyNameIsJoeThomas, will hands-down give the you the medicine you need to get through your day.
In case you don’t know his name is Joe Thomas! And this is the beginning of yet another successful run with an artist whose best described as, timeless.
JOE is a 7x Grammy Award Nominee who’s career as an Artist and Songwriter has yielded over 15 Million Records Sold (artist) 70 Million records sold (songwriter), Hundreds of Millions of Streams, and over a half of billion video views. His Hits Include (i.e. I Wanna Know, All The Things Your Man Won’t Do, Stutter, All That I Am, Don’t Want to Be A Player w/Big Pun, Thank God I Found You w/Mariah Carey and No One Comes Close, etc.)
Twitter: @JoeThomas4Real
Instagram: @TheRealJoeThomas
Facebook: /MrJoeThomas563
Website: www.OfficialJoeThomas.com
