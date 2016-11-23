KIRKO BANGZ’S DAY

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Chelsea Davis-Bibb, M.Ed.



Houston- Over the Thanksgiving break, Warehouse Live was filled with many people as they came out for Kirko’s Bangz’s Back Flossin Tour as he held a free benefit concert in partnership with Constable Rosen and Parents Against Predators. The line to enter the concert stayed wrapped around the building, and some people weren’t allowed to come in due to the venue reaching capacity. In order to attend this event, attendees could enter the concert for free as long as they brought at least one canned good. All of the food that was brought to the concert was donated to The Houston Area Women’s Center.

According to The Houston Area Women’s Center’s website, for more than 35 years, they have “worked relentlessly to help survivors affected by domestic and sexual violence, and build lives free from the effects of violence.” They have 115 paid staff, a counseling and administrative building, a residential shelter for 120 women and children, a state of the art hotline call center and over 1,000 active volunteers.

Not only did Kirko give a phenomenal concert, but the mayor’s daughter, Ashley P. Turner, also awarded him a proclamation from the city that was presented to him during the concert. This proclamation declared November 22nd as Kirko Bangz Day in the city of Houston. Kirko Bangz expressed, “I am very thankful and excited to continue giving back to the city of Houston.”

In addition to, Kirko could not have pulled off a good show without the help of different amazing and talented artists who opened the show before he took the stage. Some of these artists were from the city of Houston, and others were from out of state. They each brought their own style, and they were all very grateful for the opportunity to be on the same stage as Kirko Bangz. Some of these artists included, Neekdaskittz, Wallace A & Greg Shead, Lil Jairmy, Tim Woods, Final Draft, Mc Bezzy, and DJ XO.

If you did not get a chance to attend this concert, don’t worry, it will be held next year on November 22nd, 2017. For more information about The Houston Area Women’s Center, you can view their website at https://www.hawc.org/.

