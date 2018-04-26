Sharing is caring! Facebook

(CNN) Kanye West remained defiant Wednesday amid mounting backlash from fans over the rapper’s positive words about President Donald Trump, tweeting a picture of himself wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and criticizing former President Barack Obama.

“Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Obama publicly called West a “jackass” in 2009 after the rapper interrupted Taylor Swift’s speech at the VMAs.

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” West tweeted earlier Wednesday. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

Source: https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/25/politics/kanye-west-donald-trump-twitter/index.html

