“Kaepernick Sat Down So That We Could Stand Up…”

“No refuge could save the hireling and slave,

From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave.

And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave.

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

This is the last verse in the “Star Spangled Banner”, America’s National Anthem. It was written by Francis Scott Key who owned slaves and who penned the words after the British defeat of the Americans in the War of 1812. He was a part of the Confederacy.

For years African-Americans have sung the words of this anthem without knowing it was not FOR us but rather AGAINST us and our freedom. Enter Colin Kaepernick…

At first, even I cringed at his actions prior to researching the words of the song myself. Then I tried to replace “hireling and slave” with Jews and slaves, Native Americans and slaves, Immigrants and slaves, Gays and slaves, and Asians and slaves. All these groups have known racism, prejudice, and racism from an oppressive government ran by unjust men who thought they were “Manifest-Destined” to continue their evil ways forever.

This song is only for the patriotism of those said men who would rather die than see a black man free. So, died they did at alarming rates and fatalities during the Civil War and now the remnants of their evil ways are doing the same.

They will continue to fight until they too die, leaving the world a better place than their ancestors. They will tell us to “get over it” and ask us “how many people do you know are still living who last owned slaves?” Their ignorance will be ever so glowing.

They will remind you of how many African-Americans in the military died singing this song without considering that no American citizen EVER sings the entire song, only the first stanza. Hopefully, they will look up the words now. Yet, we still fought in segregated units under that same American flag.

African-Americans fought in hopes that this country would some day live up to its true creed that “All men are created EQUAL “even though they were treated otherwise. They knew that the flag nor the anthem was truly meant for them, but they fought for future citizens who would one day stand up and continue to try to make things “right”. True patriotism is “fighting for your country while waiting for your country to fight for you.”

Colin Kaepernick has a valid point. Only true Americans will understand that.

God bless, good night and keep yo families together.

About the author

aframnews