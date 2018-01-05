Sharing is caring! Facebook

By Kiyaurie Hawkins

“The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; Of whom shall I be afraid? When the wicked came against me to eat up my flesh, my enemies and foes, they stumbled and fell. Though an army may encamp against me, my heart shall not fear; though war may rise against me, In this I will be confident. One thing I have desired of the Lord, that will I seek: that I may dwell in the house of the lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord, and to inquire in his temple. For in the time of trouble he shall hide me in his pavilion; In the secret place of his tabernacle he shall hide me; he shall set me high upon a rock.” (Psalms 27)

Meet 27 year old entrepreneur Julius Ishola. “I want everyone to know that Psalms Chapter 27 saved my life.” Julius Ishola struggled tremendously in the early years of his life before finding his true destiny. In 2012, Julius Ishola found his home church, Concord, on Pastor Bailey Drive in Dallas, Texas. Julius found hope in Pastor Carter’s testimonies and sermons and embraced them in his life. The more Julius drew closer to God, the tougher his outside world became. Bills became heavy, and Julius’ job as a substitute teacher seemed to shatter right before his eyes.

Julius Ishola is keeping his faithful tradition of fasting by starting off the New Year with a 21 day spiritual fast. “No food, just scriptures and faith!”

Julius is the Co-founder to the lovely “L.I.L.Y.S. Pager Cab SVC.” This nonprofit stands for “Love, Institute, Livelihood of Youth, and Sisterhood.” Driving others to success since 2015, Julius came up the name L.I.L.Y.S. after watching his favorite childhood movie, “B.A.P.S,” starring Halle Berry and Natalie Desselle. Julius vividly explained the memories that were gained with his mother while watching “B.A.P.S.” during his childhood. With over a thousand views of “B.A.P.S” between himself and his mother, Julius began to structure and build his nonprofit organization, L.I.L.Y.S. (LilysPager.com)

“The vision of L.I.L.Y.S. is to provide a learning environment, in which drivers are trained, prepared, and equipped for leadership and driving excellence.” L.I.L.Y.S. help in the South Dallas area these past two years have been a tremendous blessing to those without transportation in the community. L.I.L.Y.S. Cab service, helps people get to work, the grocery store, to and from hospitals, the pharmacy, etc. without incurring any costs. Yes…the service he provides is totally free of charge. What a blessing!

Julius Ishola has many goals for L.I.L.Y.S. this upcoming year. He currently has one barber and two hair stylists for L.I.L.Y.S. who provide free hair maintenance service to those who want to get back into the workforce. “We’re taking it slow, in due time it will come. I don’t know where the Lord will lead me, I can’t wait to take my family to the next level. I am thankful to anyone who would like to be a part of this movement.”

It was Edna Pemberton of “Camp Wisdom Now,” Jeanette Berry of “Operation Community Care,” and Cheryl Taylor with the NAACP that took me under their wings.

Julius is very appreciative of these three women who allowed him to volunteer and do work around the community. “I have worked with the police force at the outreach center at Redbird Mall for years. Doing work around the community allowed me to also get my name out. I have also done work with a member of Mike T‘s family, the young man who was murdered along with Shavon Randle of Oak Cliff back in June of last year. It made me feel good that they trusted me to take one of their loved ones to the doctor during their time of bereavement.

“It was last year in 2017 when I became surrounded by similar minds, I began to truly understand more about the nonprofit world. Now I am just enjoying the flow of the journey. I am thankful to the Lord for the path he has paved for me,” says Mr. Ishola. Constantly growing from his imperfections and mistakes, Ishola says, “You must cut the Devil off. I am thankful to the Lord for the path he has paved for me. During this journey I have been blessed to meet Tito Jackson and General Dex.I have even paid tribute to Dr. Robert Ashley at his birthday celebration. God has truly shed his grace and has been good to me. L.I.L.Y.S. is doing this for the people. That is why we do it for free, we get blessed each and every time.”

In addition to keeping himself busy with his transportation business, Mr. Ishola is a substitute teacher. He also has a beautiful family of five which includes his gorgeous wife, Mrs. Ishola and four beautiful children.

Currently Mr. Ishola is driving his own vehicle for L.I.L.Y.S., but hopes to purchase a 15 passenger van soon to haul more passengers around Dallas. Please visit Lilyspager.com to find out more about his organization. Julius Ishola can be reached anytime by phone at 214-400-7097.

