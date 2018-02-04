Sharing is caring! Facebook

Julia Brown is Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) of Carnival Corporation & Plc overseeing strategic sourcing and supplier relationship management. She assumed this newly created role in April 2015 and is accountable for working closely with the company’s ten brands and their leadership teams to strategically procure goods and services to further strengthen the company’s supplier relationships and leverage its global scale across ~$9Bn spend.

Brown most recently served as CPO on the global management team at Mondelez International, which split from Kraft Foods in 2012. Prior to the split, Brown served as CPO and SVP of global procurement at Kraft Foods, responsible for the company’s $30+ billion strategic sourcing function. Prior to Kraft, she served as CPO and VP of corporate procurement and contract manufacturing at Clorox. Brown began her career at Procter & Gamble and also served in strategic roles at Diageo and Gillette.

Brown currently serves on the board for the Executive Leadership Council (Washington DC) and is a member of the Governance committee. She also serves on the board of the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. Her focus on helping others both from a health and economic standpoint is evident where she formerly served on the boards of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NYC), the Primo Center for Women and Children (Chicago), the Ann & Robert Lurie Children’s Hospital (Chicago), and the African American Experience Fund (Washington DC). Brown has been recognized as an inspiring and transformational leader and has been listed as one of the top 100 most “Influential Blacks in Corporate America” by Savoy Magazine (2012-2016), the top 100 Women to Watch by Today’s Chicago Woman and listed in Black Enterprise’s Top 75 Most Powerful Women in Business. Additionally, she was featured as one of 15 leaders in the book the Luminaries as leader with the aspiration to significantly influence the world. She received a Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada and has continued executive education throughout her career. Brown works and lives in Miami, Florida.

