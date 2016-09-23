Join-One Anti-Bullying Organization

Sharing is caring! Facebook

HOUSTON – Lynette Mather once posed a question asking, “What if the kid you bullied at school, grew up, and turned out to be the only surgeon who could save your life?” Oftentimes, people overlook the various forms of how, bullying, taunting and picking on someone can dramatically impact an individual’s future. According to the American Medical Association, 3.7 million youth engage in bullying annually. The harmful effects to bullying in school-aged children are endless. A plethora of researchers and experts on the subject have found that, bullying has impacts on a child’s life which grows up to affect their future. Elements such as: youth suicide, self-mutilation, dropping out of school prematurely, runaway children, disciplinarian problems, teen pregnancy, societal problems, criminal mischief, low self-esteem issues, eating disorders, depression, isolation and withdrawals are only a few damaging effects that bullying imposes on an individual.

Hence the need for the creation of an organization like, The ARTIST TEEBO JoinOne Anti-Bullying Organization. Join-One was birthed out the vision of a concerned and compassionate father and mother (Timothy, Sr. and Kimberlyn Henry) who wanted to bring awareness and combat bullying issues for children throughout the educational system that are heavily impacted by such tactics. Kimberlyn Henry was upset about what her son (Artist Teebo) was enduring at school. She said, “He has always been an easygoing young man, ever since his youth and because he was privileged and kind-hearted he was faced with bullying throughout his school years.”

During our interview, Henry expressed that the bullying she knew her son was confronted with seemed to have bothered her more than her son, because of his humble and kind nature. Teebo was always friendly and very fortuned as an only child. However, when he was picked on he never really retaliated. Undoubtedly, aware of his martial arts training and the harm that he could inflict on others, he never defended himself. Although he was gentle and kind, his mother shared that she noticed that at times, his grades were affected and she just could not fathom to see her child being bullied. After having first-hand experience in the workplace with bullying as a Black professional woman, she knew all too well the issues associated with such problems. Hence she began researching and connecting to bring awareness to a massive problem that affects children of all ages around the world. She wanted to ensure that no other child within her reach would have to suffer the things that Teebo had. “I like to protect children and even though I only have one son doesn’t mean I can’t assist with mentoring and helping other children to overcome bullying elements.”

With that being stated, the Henry family comprised The ARTIST TEEBO JoinOne Anti-Bullying Organization as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in 2012. With the incorporation of defining and combatting bullying issues through JoinOne; Teebo who is currently making a name for himself in the entertainment industry, also promotes his gift of music into the organizations’ make-up. Having experienced first-hand the reality of bullying in school, the Artist Teebo, has a strong desire to promote public awareness where every child feels accepted by their peers. “His music has found a way into the hearts of many with his gritty, smooth, passion and fiery sound.”

At an early age, Teebo developed a strong passion for playing music. His mother recalls, that he could play music before he could ever talk. She reminisced that at a point he struggled with his speech because he was so engaged with music. Through his genetically-inherited and self-acquired gifts he plays a variety of instruments, writes his own music and still manages to perform good, clean and wholesome lyrics in his routines every time he’s on stage. Accordingly, the Artist Teebo is utilizing his gift to not only promote himself but to reach out to other children to share and enlighten in reference to ways bullying can affect the youth of the community. Apparently, his approach is working because the children in the organization gravitate and relate to him on the level that he meets them on.

My interview with the talented Artist revealed the following. He said, “It’s funny because I really didn’t see me as being bullied. Because I really didn’t take it to heart what everybody else say. I do feel in some kind of way that it made me less sociable, but I still don’t think that it affected me too much. But, I do realize that not everyone is going to react the same way that I did when I was younger. It really gets to me when I hear of young kids committing suicide or bringing weapons to school and things like that. I just want to make a difference and let them know that this is not helping. So I try to help through my music. In my messages I try to remain positive in everything that I say… Not just me talking about how good my shoes are, or how I talk to this lady or I just say how good I rap. I aim to promote a positive forum. Ultimately, this work humbles me and I believe that as members of the Black community we just really need to come together!”

Since its inception in 2012, Join-One has served as an organization that is building confidence and self-esteem and changing lives. Captain for Teeborettes, Amber Duffy (10) who has been a member for two years; expressed that she enjoys dancing with the team and through the organization she has learned how not be a bully. While Captain for Teebo Mini, Zoey Williams (8), echoes the same sentiments as Duffy. She said, “I have I learned how to stop bullying people and when people bully you, you just stop bullying people.” Williams has been a part of Join-One for a year. Captain for Teebo All Stars, Erykah Tillis (14), shared that, “Join-One has shown me the importance of how much bullying affects people and it is helping to being more awareness to a subject that is not really recognized.” Tillis has been involved with Join-One for 11-months.

Join-One subscribes to a mission which that strives to, “to promote a sense of self-confidence, individuality and protect those susceptible to insults, harassment, and attacks by their peers through counseling, music, education, workshops, presentations, dance, theater arts, and sports thereby enabling them to live a life free from fear and seclusion in their homes, schools and in public.” At an attempt to tackle these issues Join-One uses an unorthodox approach. Through the belief that, “if the child is taught and given the right set of tools, then that child or young teen can be better equipped to handling bullying issues.” Therefore, the organization approaches bullying methods through its wide array of programs such as: its’ anti-bullying campaign with Rapper/Singer Artist Teebo, Dance Team, Drama Team and Basketball Team. Tentatively, Join-One is planning to offer other activities including: football, baseball, soccer, karate and boxing. The organization is also in the process of starting a show where the Artist Teebo will talk with the kids about bullying. He will go out to public places and talk to the kids and live stream it.

Founder, Kimberlyn Henry, believes that by, “educating, counseling, offering fun activities and sports will help build up our kid’s self-esteem and give them a sense of pride thereby sending them back into their schools, homes, and community to become great leaders.” “This also teaches the bully to become a part of a team that cares,” she says. Thus she strongly believes that is you, “teach one you can save many!”

On September 30, The Artist TEEBO JoinOne Anti-Bullying Organization will be hosting their first Gala at the Acres Home Chamber for Business and Economic Development located at 6112 Wheatley St., 77091, starting at 7:30pm. The purpose of the event is to, not only raise funds but to increase awareness, to educate and to promote the organization’s programs. JoinOne presently offers: mentoring, year-round Dance/Basketball coaching, Theatre Arts and Anti-Bullying training/school assistance.

The Gala will include a variety of activities such as: dance competitions, silent auction, special performances, catered food and much more. Chairman Roy Douglas Malonson will be the Keynote Speaker and “Mr. Tighten Up” himself, Archie Bell will be the guest performer of the event. For more information or details about the Gala visit Eventbrite.com or contact (832) 993-9916.

The Artist TEEBO JoinOne Anti-Bullying Organization is located at 505 North Sam Houston Parkway East, Suite 505-A, 77060. Donations are welcomed and appreciated and will serve to further JoinOne’s cause. To learn more about the organization or to become a member visit www.join-1.com, email info.joinone@gmail.com or phone (281) 529-6758.

