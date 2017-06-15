Sharing is caring! Facebook

June 15, 2017. George Martinez, Chief Executive Officer of Allegiance Bank announced John Scroggins joined Allegiance Bank as Senior Vice President Community Development Lender. Scroggins is an experienced community banker with over 37 years of banking experience in the Houston market. Martinez said, “We are very pleased that John has joined our lending team at Allegiance Bank. John brings tremendous experience and energy to our program. He has access to an attractive market segment that fits perfectly with our commercial banking focus. We look forward to serving the many customers who have experienced the great service that John provides.”

During his career, Scroggins has been an active community leader in various organizations. He is a member of the Board of Trustees of Huston Tillotson University, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at First United Methodist Church, and serves on the Board of Directors for the Third Coast Community Development Corporation. Currently, Scroggins is a member of the Community Depository Institution’s Advisory Committee (CDIAC) for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

Scroggins earned his B.S. and his MBA from Texas Southern University.

Allegiance Bank provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. Allegiance’s unique super-community banking strategy was designed to foster strong customer relationships while benefiting from a platform and scale that is competitive with larger local and regional banks. Allegiance Bank operates 16 full-service banking locations and one loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area. Allegiance Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc., a $2.59 billion asset Houston, Texas-based bank holding company, as of March 31, 2017. Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.

