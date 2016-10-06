Jensen Jubilee Community Parade & Festival: “Taking Jensen Back”

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Houston, TX – The Houston Northeast CDC and Jensen Jubilee Committee invites the community to the 3rd Annual Jensen Jubilee Parade & Festival on Saturday, October 15, 2016. Parade kicks off at 9:00am and will proceed from 2800 Trout to 9126 Jensen Drive, where the Community Festival will take place immediately following. The parade and festival will feature local community groups and organizations, as well as, musical entertainment. This is a community event, supported by the City of Houston, free to the public with the theme “Taking Jensen Back – Rebuild, Renew, and Restore”. Families can come enjoy fun, food, entertainment, children’s activities, exhibitors, giveaways, speakers & much more.

State Representative Armando Walle will be the Grand Marshall for the community parade at 9:00am. U.S. Congressman Gene Green and other officials will join for remarks during the program for the festival.

The purpose of the Jensen Jubilee project is to promote sustainable revitalization through residential, commercial and economic development, historic preservation and the empowerment of our neighborhoods. There has been a lot of great activity lately surrounding our community Revitalization Project in the northeast Jensen Eastex area.

As we work towards our ultimate goal of strengthening this community and neighborhood in Jensen Eastex, we want to highlight what we are doing, how we are doing it, and what the people of this community can expect to see and experience in the near future.

“We’re thrilled about the momentum and activity that is happening. The Jensen Eastex Committee has only been active for a short time but already we are seeing positive changes as a result. We are so excited to be able to work alongside all of our partners towards our common goal of a bright and strong future for our community” says Pastor David Smith, president of the Houston Northeast CDC.

WHO: Houston Northeast CDC

WHAT: 3rd Annual Jensen Jubilee Parade and Festival

WHEN: Saturday, October 15, 2016

WHERE: Parade at 9:00am at 2800 Trout, Festival immediately following parade 9126 Jensen (New Bethlehem Baptist Church)

